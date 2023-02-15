Giants luck out, retain both coordinators despite serious interest

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants will retain both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for the 2023 season. Both members of the Giants’ 2022 coaching staff made it to the final rounds of head coaching interviews this offseason. Kafka was in consideration for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job and Martindale was considered by the Indianapolis Colts.

With both of the Giants’ coordinators making it to the final rounds of interviews, it seemed like there was a chance the Giants could lose one or both of their coordinators this offseason. That will not be the case, however, as the Cardinals and Colts both opted to go in different directions.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll as head coach last offseason and Daboll immediately put together one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL. Daboll and his staff took the 4-13 2021 Giants and improved them to a 9-7-1 record in 2022, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 and winning their first postseason game since 2012. Brian Daboll was named the 2023 AP NFL Coach of the Year for his achievements.

Daboll’s coordinators were crucial to the success of his team. Veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale runs an aggressive, blitz-heavy defense that would not be easily replicated if he were to depart. Thankfully, Martindale will continue as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2023.

Mike Kafka will also remain the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2023. Keeping Mike Kafka in place is crucial for the development of the Giants’ offense and quarterback Daniel Jones. Under the tutelage of Kafka and Daboll, Daniel Jones had the best season of his career, throwing for 3,205 yards (career-high) with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions (1.1% interception rate led the NFL). Jones also added 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground (both career-highs).

The New York Giants will head into 2023 with the same coaching staff that led them to success in 2022. Brian Daboll will be happy to maintain continuity in his staff with both coordinators returning for the upcoming season. Now, general manager Joe Schoen will be focused on adding talent to the roster to maximize the value of his fine coaching staff.