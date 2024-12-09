Giants lose starting offensive lineman: ‘Week-to-week’

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are now down one of their starting offensive linemen.

Giants OL Jon Runyan questionable with ankle injury

Giants starting left guard Jon Runyan is now listed as week-to-week by the franchise with an ankle injury. Dan Salomone of Giants.com broke the news on Monday afternoon, saying:

“Brian Daboll said LG Jon Runyan is ‘pretty sore’ with an ankle injury that he suffered on Sunday. He is ‘week to week, maybe more.’ S Tyler Nubin is dealing with an ankle. ‘We’ll see where he’s at.’ C John Michael Schmitz, who left with a neck injury, is ‘sore” but ‘looks OK,'” Salomone published on X.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Runyan has been durable for the Giants in 2024

Runyan has started in all of the Giants’ 13 games this season. That includes New York’s most recent 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14 on Sunday. The Texas native allowed one sack on the affair while not committing any penalties.

On the season, the 27-year-old owns a 56.1 player grade from Pro Football Focus, and has also been given a 52.3 run blocking grade and 62.6 pass blocking grade. Runyan has been relied upon to help the Giants’ quarterbacks and ball-carries find space to make plays.

Should Runyan be forced to miss New York’s next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 15, the Giants could look to second-stringer Jake Kubas to man duties at left guard in Week 15.