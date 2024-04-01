Giants’ local pro day will feature talented CB and QB ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will host their 2024 local pro day on April 4, and two collegiate prospects are stoked about their invites. Monmouth quarterback Marquez McCray and Rutgers cornerback Max Melton are two of several collegiate talents that the Giants have welcomed to show what they’ve got before the Draft commences on April 25. McCray shared the news on X on Friday:

Blessed to be Invited to the New York Giants Local Day! pic.twitter.com/Cpemeb7RJv — Marquez McCray (@quezz14) March 29, 2024

Giants will look at FCS quarterback Marquez McCray at 2024 local pro day

The FCS talent completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,602 passing yards in 2023. The Hawks’ QB upped his touchdown total to 21 on the year next to only six interceptions.

McCray will get a chance to show out for a Giants team that lost backup QB Tyrod Taylor to the New York Jets earlier this offseason and has uncertainty about starter Daniel Jones and rookie sensation Tommy DeVito as the 2024 campaign approaches.

The Giants are forecasted to take a premier QB with the No. 6 pick, but depending on what they do with their remaining rostered passers, there may be room for McCray on the practice squad with hopes to graduate to the third-string contention.

Giants could strengthen cornerback depth chart with Max Melton selection

Melton will also put his hands on display on April 4. The latest mock draft from NFL.com has the Scarlet Knights DB getting taken off the board at the end of the first round at No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2023, Melton matched his career-high with three interceptions along with a forced fumble and six defended passes in the FBS. The 6-0, 190-pound corner is considered one of the best at his position in this upcoming draft class. The Giants currently have Deonte Banks at the right outside corner, Cor’Dale Flott at the nickel corner, and Nick McCloud on the left side.

Though, taking a hard look at Melton, should he still be around when the Giants go on the clock with the No. 47 pick in the second round, may be worth it for a strong defense that may be a piece or two away from Super Bowl status.