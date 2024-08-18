Giants’ linebacker room takes another hit with starter going down

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants featured the majority of their starters in Week 2 of the preseason against the Houston Texans. Throughout the first half, the Giants’ primary players received ample playing time, although the team continued to suffer from injuries.

Giants’ Injury Concerns Escalate

During the first half, starting linebacker Micah McFadden sustained a hip injury that necessitated the use of a cart to remove him from the field. The inability of a player to walk off the field under their own power often signals a potential long-term injury.

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Spotlight on Micah McFadden

McFadden, who is entering his third NFL season, was projected to be the second-string linebacker (LB2) for the Giants. The 24-year-old former fifth-round pick logged 736 snaps last year as a middle linebacker, accumulating 71 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and 14 pressures. He recorded a 20.7% missed tackle rate—a figure he aims to reduce as he cements his role as a key defensive player.

Despite his impressive straight-line speed and aggressiveness, McFadden’s propensity to miss tackles has been exacerbated by his aggressive approach to penetrating opposing offensive lines. His ability to make stops in the backfield highlights his elite skills, yet it also increases his missed tackle percentage.

Defensive Coverage Challenges

In defensive coverage, McFadden has historically been somewhat vulnerable, conceding 298 yards and two touchdowns last year, with an 82.9% reception rate. Although his performance has been inconsistent, he has delivered several standout games that have underscored his potential value. The Giants had high hopes for significant progress from the Indiana product this season.

Adjusting to Losses

Regrettably, the Giants now face the challenge of compensating for his absence, especially given the existing injuries within the linebacker group. Dyontae Johnson spent the week in a boot, and Matthew Adams was also sidelined during Saturday’s game.

Looking Ahead

Given the current situation, the Giants may need to seek free agents simply to complete the roster and handle preseason duties. In the meantime, Isaiah Simmons is expected to receive increased opportunities, and several roster adjustments are anticipated in the coming week. The team remains hopeful that McFadden’s injury is less severe than feared and that he will be ready to return by Week 1 on September 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.