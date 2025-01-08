Giants likely to miss out on possible top defensive coordinator replacement 

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are likely to make a change at their defensive coordinator position after a rough season under Shane Bowen’s first year in that role. After going 3-14 on the season, changes are going to be in order as they look to field a more competitive product next season.

Robert Saleh appears to no longer be an option for the Giants at defensive coordinator

However, a top option that appeared to be available could be coming off the board. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is expected to have two head coaching interviews, and Anderson also reported that the 49ers are expected to offer him a defensive coordinator position.

Saleh was the Jets’ head coach from the 2021 season until Week 6 of the 2024 season when he was fired after a 2-3 start. Overall, he compiled a 20-36 record as head coach with the Jets and failed to make the playoffs each season.

Saleh is known to be a defensive specialist and could be sought after by many teams for defensive coordinator openings. He was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2020, which includes a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season, and it appears that they want him back in that role after a rough 2024 season in which they missed the playoffs.

In that Super Bowl season, San Francisco allowed just 19.4 points per game, which was eighth in the NFL. They also allowed the second-fewest total yards per game at 281.8 and were sixth in takeaways with 27.

The Giants could have used Saleh

While Saleh didn’t have a whole lot of success as a head coach, his defensive demeanor could help him find that success in a potential defensive coordinator role. The Giants would’ve been a great fit for Saleh, as they have promising playmakers on the defensive side of the ball and need a guy with a track record of success.

The Giants’ defense was poor this season, as they allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game and 24.4 points per game. They also had just 15 takeaways and were second-to-last interceptions with just five.

With the offseason in full swing for the Giants, they will now likely need to pivot in a different direction as they look to upgrade their defensive coordinator position.