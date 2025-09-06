Giants likely relying on $12M backup investment to step up big in Week 1

It seems unlikely that star left tackle Andrew Thomas will be suiting up for the New York Giants in Week 1.

Thomas was listed as “doubtful” on the Giants’ injury report following their practice on Friday.

If Thomas is unable to play, New York will likely turn to newcomer James Hudson III, whom they signed this offseason.

Giants signed James Hudson III with this very moment in mind

Hudson will need to step up big in Week 1 if he gets the nod to start. The Giants signed Hudson to a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency this offseason, and they need him to meet the expectations of that contract.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On their unofficial depth chart entering Week 1, the Giants listed Hudson as the second-string left tackle, despite fan buzz that rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow should be next in line.

“He’s a guy I’m glad we signed,” head coach Brian Daboll said Monday about Hudson (h/t Giants.com). “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, just like all the other guys have.

Thomas has an extensive injury history, which is what prompted the Giants to target Hudson in free agency. He is a career backup who has appeared in 49 games with only 17 starts across his five-year career.

Hudson needs to step up with Thomas sidelined

Big Blue’s offensive line will be in dire straits without Thomas in the lineup.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants allowed a league-worst 11.7% pressure rate on dropbacks after Thomas was placed on injured reserve from Week 7 on.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas has missed more games than he’s played over the last two seasons. He’s appeared in 17 games and missed 18 games due to injuries that prematurely ended both his 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Knowing he has an extensive injury history and that he was still recovering from foot surgery, the Giants signed Hudson this offseason. Now, they need to see an immediate return on their investment in Week 1.