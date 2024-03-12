Giants legend Tiki Barber to Saquon Barkley after Eagles free agency decision: ‘You’re dead to me’

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley’s days with the New York Giants are over. Along with that is his relationship with franchise great Tiki Barber. The former Giants running back used to fraternize with Barkley. After the latter’s decision to join the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, Barber turned heel on him.

Giants great Tiki Barber cuts ties with Saquon Barkley after he signed with the Eagles

As Fox News reported (per CBS Philadelphia’s Tom Ignudo), Barber had harsh words for the 27-year-old superstar on WFAN Sports Radio:

“You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck. You’re dead to me,” Barber proclaimed.

Barkley had said throughout the 2023 NFL season that he wanted to be a lifelong Giant. Owner John Mara agreed. The two-time Pro Bowler also declared his desire to break Barber’s franchise rushing record.

Despite all of those surrounding circumstances, Barkley chose to depart from New York and seek greener pastures. The greenery he inherited was $37.75 million over three years to join “the Birds.”

Barkley responded firmly to Barber’s drastic comment

Barkley felt as though he did what was best for him, as he was perfectly entitled to. Thus, he didn’t take Barber’s words too kindly and refused to cower from issuing a response to the Hall-of-Fame candidate, posting this on X:

@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

The deal Barkley was referring to was more in tune with what he desired than the Giants’ franchise tag. The Giants had tagged him in 2023 and denied doing so altogether this winter.

Barkley also made sure to accentuate Barber’s loyalty, or lack thereof, which was present during his playing career. Barber once called out Michael Strahan for playing hardball at the negotiation table in his 2002 free agency. He felt that his teammate at the time should’ve accepted a deal from the front office.

That may be part of what Barkley was referring to with his initial slight. No matter, the newest Eagles rusher answered virulently in the midst of a day that saw him receive much hate. That will likely come with the territory in his debut 2024 season in Philadelphia.