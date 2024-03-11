Giants ink starting OT Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year contract

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants‘ first day of free agency was headlined by a trade to acquire star pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. The Giants traded the 39th overall pick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for one of the league’s top pass rushers, a player who will pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux over the next few years to form an exciting duo on the Giants’ defensive line.

However, general manager Joe Schoen allocated some money toward reinforcing the offensive line, grabbing Jon Tunyan early on the day and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor later on Monday evening.

The Giants Landed an Instant Competutitor at RT in Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor comes from the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent the last two seasons with new Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. Jermaine is a 29-year-old who inked a two-year, $14 million deal to compete for the starting right tackle spot.

This is a great value grab for the Giants, who will have immediate competition for Evan Neal from a player who put together two consecutive good seasons under Bricillo’s leadership. Notably, he was a stout run-blocker and solid pass-protector, playing a minimum of 905 snaps over the past two seasons.

In fact, the Raiders’ offensive line produced the number one running game in 2022, ranking 13th in pass protection this past season, despite having a makeshift group of players. Eluemunor was one of their most consistent threats and a great locker room adition in the process for the Giants, who lost two leaders in Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney, to the open market.