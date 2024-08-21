Giants leaning heavily on young offensive lineman to rise to the occasion

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a tall task ahead in 2024, aiming to put together a successful season despite lingering weaknesses and uncertainty at the quarterback position. Drafting Malik Nabers 6th overall should provide the offense with a dynamic new playmaker, someone capable of drawing attention from safeties and cornerbacks alike.

The Offensive Line: A Decade of Struggles

However, the Giants’ success will largely depend on their offensive line, a unit that has struggled considerably over the past decade. Injuries have decimated the line over the past two seasons, and the team is hoping to get significantly more value from second-year player John Michael Schmitz.

John Michael Schmitz’s Progress and Challenges

The second-round pick from 2023 played 14 snaps against the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason. Despite receiving a disappointing PFF grade, he didn’t give up any pressures. While his grade may seem harsh, the film doesn’t show him struggling, and the Giants are just getting him back into the mix after he missed several months with a shoulder injury.

JMS emphasized the importance of chemistry, noting that it’s built both on and off the field.

“Obviously, to develop chemistry, you’ve got to be out there. But it doesn’t only happen on the field,” he said. “It happens in the film room. It happens off the field. It happens with the relationships. You’ve got guys going to dinner. It’s just little things like that—getting to know the person. When things get tough, this is what you do it for.”

Overcoming a Tough Rookie Year

The 25-year-old played 755 snaps last year, giving up 30 pressures, five sacks, and committing four penalties. He was the lowest-graded starting center in football, but the Giants didn’t do him any favors.

The team had a rotating cast of guards playing next to him each week, disrupting any chance for communication and chemistry. As a rookie, JMS was put in a challenging situation, yet he managed to show flashes of potential in a season marred by coaching inconsistencies and turnover in the trenches.

A New Hope with Offensive Line Coordinator Carmen Bricillo

With Carmen Bricillo taking over as the team’s offensive line coordinator, the Giants are hopeful that JMS and several key players will continue their development. Bricillo previously managed to create an above-average pass-protecting and run-blocking unit with the Las Vegas Raiders—a group that had far less investment.

The Giants have invested heavily in reinforcing their offensive line, suggesting that with Bricillo’s guidance and a bit more time and experience, the unit should improve significantly.