Giants leading receiver misses practice with concerning injury

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was held out of Friday’s team practice due to injury.

Giants: Malik Nabers shelved with groin ailment

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nabers is nursing a groin injury that has kept him out of run-throughs ahead of the team’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Nabers has missed two of the Giants’ 10 games this season. That has not held him back from leading the team in receiving yards (607 REC yards), receiving touchdowns (three), or first downs among all receivers or rushers (34).

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers will be crucial for the Giants in 2nd half of the season

The LSU product has been the focus of New York’s aerial attack in 2024. Should he not take the field on Sunday against Tampa Bay, the Giants would likely rely on their second-leading receiver Darius Slayton to carry the receiving corp. Fellow wideouts Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalen Hyatt could also see an uptick in targets.

Nabers’ injury comes at an inopportune time for the franchise as they look to start a new chapter with former starting quarterback Daniel Jones no longer in town and Tommy DeVito now under center. New York would like for their new QB1 and leading pass-catcher to develop continuity on the field out of the gates, but Nabers will get a chance to do so regardless if that starts in Week 14 or not.