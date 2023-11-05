Giants latest mock draft has them landing star Ohio State wide receiver

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants season has fallen off the rails, it is clear that next year’s NFL draft is becoming the new focus for the organization, and one mock draft has them landing one highly touted prospect.

Are the Giants shifting their focus toward draft season?

The Giants, who are 2-6 on the season entering Sunday, currently own the fourth overall pick in next year’s draft, though with still half of the season to be played, that very well could change.

Evidently, the team is shifting their attention towards the future, as they traded DT Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for additional draft compensation.

Big Blue lands WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in latest mock draft

Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen released his latest Giants mock draft and has the G-men taking star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with their first-round selection.

“Harrison can work inside-out along the formation, has elite route running ability as a prospect, and has been the savior of this offense that’s struggled mightily at quarterback,” said Olsen. “Harrison would also be the most talented receiver on this Giants roster immediately.”

With the poor play from the Giants’ offense this season, many have speculated that they should draft a quarterback in the draft with the idea that he would replace Daniel Jones when they can get off of his long-term contract. However, depending on where they fall in the first round, a good quarterback may not be available.

Is wide receiver the right selection?

Drafting a receiver does not solve their biggest issue, as the offensive line is by far the team’s most glaring flaw, but it would still be a good addition. New York’s receivers have accounted for just one touchdown this season, and the team as a whole has just four passing touchdowns entering Sunday, the lowest in the NFL.

If the G-Men decide to address the offensive line in the first round, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu could be a solid fit, as Olsen highlighted him as a candidate in his previous mock draft.

With there still being lots of season left to be played, the Giants’ draft projection will likely change after every week, but it is likely time to focus on the future instead of what they can do to compete this season.

