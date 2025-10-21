Giants’ late-blooming cornerback is on his way to a big-time extension

The New York Giants’ inconsistent defense has been a hot-button topic this season. Their latest loss was an utter collapse in the fourth quarter that saw the defense surrender 33 points in one quarter en route to a 2-5 record.

However, despite the unit’s faults, there have been some exceptional standout performances on the defensive side of the ball this season. In the secondary, one late-blooming cornerback has begun to break out — and could be earning a lucrative extension this offseason as a result.

Cor’Dale Flott was excellent in Week 7

Fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott has really come into his own this season. Finally a full-time starter, Flott is making the most of his expanded opportunity.

In the Giants’ Week 7 loss to the Broncos, Flott turned in arguably the best performance of his career. He was the Giants’ highest-graded player in the contest, according to Pro Football Focus, posting an 89.7 overall PFF Grade.

The Broncos targeted Flott in coverage 10 times, and he surrendered just two receptions for 19 yards with two pass breakups and just a 39.6 passer rating against him in coverage.

Fireside Giants of Empire Sports Media perfectly summarized Flott’s performance on X:

Cor’Dale Flott was the Giants’ highest-graded player in their Week 7 loss against the Broncos, per @PFF:



89.7 PFF Grade

2 receptions allowed on 10 targets

Just 19 yards surrendered

2 PBUs, 39.6 passer rating against



The fourth-year cornerback is breaking out. CB2! #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/QM54dOcjmX — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) October 21, 2025

Flott currently has a 79.4 overall PFF grade on the season, which ranks eighth among 175 eligible cornerbacks in the NFL this season. His 83.8 coverage grade is the fourth-best in the league.

So far this season, Flott has racked up 23 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, a career-high-tying seven pass defenses, and one interception (a 68-yard return that iced the cake against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants have a blossoming young talent in Flott

At just 24 years old, Flott is still a young, blossoming, and ascending talent with a bright future.

He is in the fourth season of his career, the last of his rookie contract. In the 2026 offseason, Flott is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Based on the way he has played this season, Flott is playing his way into a high-priced second contract — whether that be via an extension from the Giants or from another team on the open market.