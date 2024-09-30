Giants land star Colorado quarterback with Hall of Fame bloodline in 2025 mock draft

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Giants tried their hardest to no avail to move on from QB Daniel Jones this past offseason, negotiating failed trades to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft and select a top quarterback prospect. Despite rolling into the 2024-25 season with Jones back under center, his leash is short, and the Giants could be back in the quarterback market in 2025.

Next year’s quarterback draft class is not expected to have as many sure-fire first-round prospects as this past one. However, there are still a few signal-callers that may be deemed worthy of a top pick, including Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. In a recent mock draft, the Giants took Sanders early, making him their franchise quarterback of the future.

The Giants will likely be in the market for a quarterback next offseason

The Giants have an uncertain future at the sport’s most important position. Jones has been up-and-down this season while returning from an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2023-24 campaign. His inconsistent performances and injury history have given Giants fans plenty of reason to doubt Jones’ future with the team. Meanwhile, an out in his contract next offseason gives the team plenty of reason to contemplate moving on from the former top-10 pick.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Giants select Shedeur Sanders in latest mock draft

The Giants are 1-3 and potentially staring down another miserable season resulting in a top-10 pick in next year’s draft. In such a world, the Giants will again be seeking a top quarterback prospect and placed in pole position to land one of the draft class’s best.

In The Draft Network’s latest mock draft, the Giants landed Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick:

“After watching Daniel Jones miss on deep ball after deep ball Thursday night against the Cowboys, the Giants will be resetting at the quarterback position,” Daniel Harms of The Draft Network wrote. “Shedeur Sanders brings the skill set to execute whatever offense they want to run in New York at a high level. He’ll bring a show too.”

Sanders will be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — but a controversial one

Sanders has already become a controversial prospect despite there still being about seven months to go until the next NFL Draft. But he is likely to be a top pick for a few key reasons.

Shedeur is the son of NFL legend, Hall of Famer, and head coach of the University of Colorado, Deion Sanders. The bloodline would suggest Shedeur has elite potential, as would his play on the college football field. These two factors will likely cause fans and scouts alike to fall in love with Shedeur’s potential as an NFL player.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

However, there are a couple of factors working against the Colorado signal caller. For starters, it’s the fact that he plays for Colorado, a University competing in the Big 12 Conference — not exactly the steep level of competition that some of the draft’s other top prospects are facing off against in the SEC. Additionally, some have called his character and leadership into question recently following some behavior that scouts have deemed questionable.

But it’s hard to argue against Shedeur’s raw talent. The 6-foot-2 strong-arm quarterback can drop 50-yard dimes with the flick of his wrist while also threatening to carve defenses up with a methodical and accurate attack from the pocket. He has totaled 1,630 passing yards and 14 touchdowns behind a stellar 70.1% completion rate through five games this season. This strong start follows up a breakout 27-TD-3-INT 2023 campaign.

The raw talent that Shedeur Sanders possesses is immeasurable. He will no doubt be in the top-10 discussion next April. The Giants will likely be in the conversation to take a top quarterback prospect. Perhaps Shedeur will wind up tossing some downfield dimes to Malik Nabers in 2025.