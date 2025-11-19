The New York Giants are heading toward another lost season, sitting at 2–9 and searching for answers that go beyond weekly game plans. There are small sparks worth believing in — most notably rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — but the roster still lacks the offensive support needed to build anything sustainable. That’s why the 2026 NFL Draft is already front and center, and why adding real help in the trenches feels less like a luxury and more like a requirement.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Matt Miller mapped out a scenario that fits the Giants’ situation perfectly: trade down, stockpile picks, and rebuild the offensive line with a blue-chip prospect.

A strategic trade sets the table for long-term improvement

Miller’s projection has the Giants trading back one spot with the Cleveland Browns, picking up two third-round picks — one in 2026 and another in 2027. That kind of move makes sense for a roster that still needs depth across multiple positions. According to Miller:

“Not needing a quarterback, the Giants can do the smart thing and trade down to acquire more draft capital. They have needs across the offensive line, and while the 2026 draft class doesn’t align with their wish list perfectly, Mauigoa would be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Dart already in place as the franchise quarterback, staying flexible and adding extra ammo for future drafts is exactly the type of strategy smart teams lean into. The Giants haven’t always been one of those teams, but this move would signal a shift.

Francis Mauigoa would fill a massive need immediately

With the pick, Miller slots Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa to the Giants — and it’s hard to argue with the logic. Mauigoa has been one of the best pass protectors in college football this season, giving up just two sacks and 10 pressures across 638 snaps at right tackle. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, he brings the size, athleticism, and demeanor you expect from a top-tier lineman.

There are scouts who believe Mauigoa may ultimately transition to guard at the next level, and that’s where some Giants fans may get uncomfortable. Evan Neal’s failed position transition remains fresh, and the franchise has been burned before by projecting linemen into roles they weren’t ready for.

But the difference with Mauigoa is that he’s already excelling at right tackle against high-level competition. The floor is high, the mechanics are clean, and the physical tools easily translate.

He would step in as a day-one starter — no projection needed.

Receiver still looms as a tempting option

The Giants passing on a wide receiver wouldn’t be easy. They badly need another playmaker opposite Malik Nabers, especially with Dart showing real promise and bouncing back quickly from his early-season injury. Two names stand out in this class: Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is a polished technician with size and YAC ability. Tate is the kind of all-around athlete who can grow into a true No. 1. Both would fill a glaring need, and either one could be available in the Giants’ range.

Also Read:The Giants need to keep one coach from leaving the building at the end of the season

Draft flexibility could be the Giants’ biggest asset

Trading down, securing two additional third-rounders, and landing a plug-and-play right tackle would be a solid move, but there are plenty of paths they can take. Combine a good offensive pick with the ongoing development of Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, and suddenly the offense starts taking shape.

The Giants are still a long way from turning this around, but moves like this push them closer — not just in 2026, but well into the future. If they play their cards right, the draft could be the first real step in putting years of mismanagement behind them.

For a team starved for stability, that’s exactly the kind of reset they need.