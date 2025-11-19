In all likelihood, the Giants will be going out with the old coaching staff and in with the new at the end of this season.

Interim HC/OC Mike Kafka, DC Shane Bowen, and the rest of the staff will likely be relieved of their duties as New York heads in a new direction.

But there is one assistant coach who should be exempt from any house cleaning.

Carmen Bricillo has helped turn the Giants’ offensive line around

The Giants should do what they can to retain offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo this offseason. If there is one coach they should want to prevent from leaving the building, it’s Bricillo.

Under Bricillo’s leadership, Big Blue’s offensive line has been transformed from one of the league’s worst to an above-average unit.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 2023, the Giants allowed a league-high 85 sacks and, resultingly, fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Bricillo took over in 2024 and began turning the offensive line around. They surrendered just 48 sacks that season, the 11th most.

Notably, the offensive line saw improvement despite being without its best player, LT Andrew Thomas, for the majority of the season. RT Jermaine Eluemunor proved to be instrumental in the offensive line’s success while Bricillo managed to get the most out of him and other veterans, such as RG Greg Van Roten and LG Jon Runyan Jr.

Giants’ OL ranks 13th in the NFL this season

This season, the Giants’ offensive line has surrendered 33 sacks, ranking seventh, but their performance has seen improvement in other areas.

Through 11 games this season, the Giants are allowing 9.6 pressures per game in pass protection. In 2024, they surrendered 13.7 pressures per game.

Also notable is the development of the pieces on the offensive line. Third-year center John Michael Schmitz seems to finally be turning a corner. Rookie OT Marcus Mbow looked stellar in the preseason and held his own in limited regular-season action.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranks the Giants’ offensive line as the No. 13 unit in the league entering Week 12. A couple of seasons ago, a ranking that high was unfathomable. But now the unit is above the league average.

Bricillo has helped turn the Giants’ biggest weakness into a legitimate strength. If any coach should be retained this offseason, it’s Bricillo.