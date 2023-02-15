Giants labeled ‘on the right track’ via ESPN after successful season

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are finally “headed on the right track” after years of misery. Big Blue clinched its first playoff berth since 2016 and won its first postseason game since 2012 with Brian Daboll at the helm in 2022. Daboll was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to the postseason in his first season as head coach.

The future is bright again for Big Blue after five straight losing seasons with three different head coaches from 2017 to 2021. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently took a look at all 32 teams in the NFL, stacking them from contenders to rebuilds. The Giants were placed by Fowler in the “headed on the right track” tier following their most successful season in half a decade.

New York Giants “headed on the right track” entering 2023

The Giants are on the right track, however, they still have some work to do to maintain their standing for the future. Big Blue has an average age of 25.9 on their roster with about $47 million in cap space and nine 2023 draft picks this offseason. Jeremy Fowler took a look at “what’s next” for Big Blue, previewing a number of upcoming contract extensions they need to hand out.

“Massive decisions face the Giants’ front office over the next month,” Fowler said. “The team can use the franchise tag on quarterback Daniel Jones for $32.4 million for next season, serving as a placeholder to a long-term deal. Meanwhile, the team seems dedicated to re-signing Saquon Barkley. The low franchise tag for running backs ($10.1 million) could be insulting to Barkley, considering his top-tier status. A long-term deal in the range of $12 million to $14 million seems more plausible.”

Daniel Jones is reportedly seeking a contract extension worth over $35 million per season. GM Joe Schoen has made it clear that the Giants intend to re-sign Jones to a long-term extension. The Giants would also like to bring back Saquon Barkley and have actively begun negotiating with the superstar running back. However, Barkley is driving a hard bargain after reportedly rejecting the Giants’ initial contract offer.

Jones and Barkley are not the only players that the Giants need to consider extending, though. Starting safety and defensive captain Julian Love is also set to hit free agency this offseason. The Giants will need to decide whether or not they want to extend Love on a fresh new contract.

Fowler also points out another big contract on the horizon, saying defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is “ready for an extension.” Lawrence will be a free agent in 2024 and could end up as one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL following a dominant 2022 season.

“New York would like to keep its core intact but also won’t spend overzealously, knowing it needs upgrades through the draft and a midpriced free agency,” Fowler said. The Giants are, as Fowler describes, “on the right track.” But it’s up to general manager Joe Schoen to keep them on track, investing in the right free agents and draft prospects while retaining the in-house talent.