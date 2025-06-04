Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux predicted to take major leap in crucial fourth season

The New York Giants’ defensive line is shaping up on paper to be one of the best units in the NFL. Headlined by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, the Giants’ pass rush could be lethal.

Much of their success will hinge on the emergence of former top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Through the first three seasons of his career, Thibodeaux has yet to live up to the hype. But entering a crucial fourth season, Thibodeaux could be on his way to a breakout campaign.

Kayvon Thibodeaux predicted to be among NFL’s most improved players

Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine sees Thibodeaux as a top breakout candidate. In an article predicting the NFL’s most improved players at each position, he penned down the Giants’ edge rusher.

“Thibodeaux hasn’t quite hit the heights you’d expect from a top-five pick, earning a 68.7 grade in his first three seasons in the NFL – 68th among all edge rushers – but he impressed at times in 2024, generating 38 total pressures and six sacks in just 12 games,” Valentine explained. “That didn’t stop the Giants from drafting Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Carter will likely enter the season starting ahead of Thibodeaux, along with Brian Burns. That could be damaging, but it could also serve as a fresh opportunity for the former Oregon Duck.

“The snap reduction, if anything, means Thibodeaux will be fresher and hopefully more liable to be a difference-maker when he’s on the field… More players capable of rushing the passer means higher quality pass-rushing opportunities. Thibodeaux could finally start to prove his worth as a former top-five pick.”

Valentine’s reasoning behind his prediction of Thibodeaux’s breakout is sound. Lowering Thibodeaux’s work rate and snap count should keep him fresh, healthy, and hungry to attack opposing quarterbacks.

Thibodeaux could be an X-Factor in the Giants’ defense

Although Thibodeaux hasn’t lived up to the hype of a top-five pick, he has still been a quality player for Big Blue. His 11.5-sack total in 2023 was a glimpse of the potential he possesses.

Now playing on such a stacked defensive line, his opportunities to get quarterback sacks should be even more favorable. More one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities should open up for Thibodeaux, hopefully leading to increased production.

According to PFF, from Weeks 13-18, Thibodeaux earned a 79.2 pass-rushing grade, 13th among edge rushers in the NFL, generating 21 pressures and 11 stops in that time. He finished last season strong and could start hot in 2025.

Each of Lawrence, Burns, Carter, and Thibodeaux has the talent, potential, and opportunity to record double-digit sacks. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, a productive season could yield a massive payday for Thibodeaux.