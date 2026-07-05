The Giants exercised Kayvon Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option last spring and set his 2026 salary at a fully guaranteed $14.751 million, then spent the months since doing nothing to secure his future. No extension talks have taken place, which means the former No. 5 overall pick will play out what amounts to a contract year for a franchise that keeps investing everywhere around him.

Brian Burns finished second in the NFL with 16.5 sacks in 2025, and Abdul Carter arrived as the No. 3 overall pick a year earlier. Thibodeaux is now the third first-round edge rusher in a room built to survive without him.

The Fifth-Year Option Decision

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux’s $14.751 million option is not extension money, and it is not cheap depth money either. It is the price of a decision the Giants have deferred, a one-year commitment that lets them watch him under John Harbaugh’s staff before deciding whether he earns a second contract in New York or walks in free agency next March.

Burns carries a $21.3 million cap hit in 2026 on the five-year, $141 million deal he signed in 2024, and Carter counts just $10.3 million on a rookie contract that runs through 2028. The front office has already committed premium and long-term dollars to the two edges it wants leading this rush. Thibodeaux is the piece with no year written past this one.

A Room That No Longer Needs Him

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The snap distribution is where the squeeze becomes real. Burns played all 17 games in 2025, and Carter played all 17 as a rookie, while Thibodeaux was placed on injured reserve on December 20 with a shoulder injury after appearing in just 10 games. A defense that wants Burns and Carter on the field on every obvious passing down has a finite number of reps left for a third edge, and Thibodeaux has to win those reps against two players the team is more invested in.

Player 2025 Sacks 2025 Games 2026 Cap Hit Brian Burns 16.5 17 $21.3M Abdul Carter 4.0 17 $10.3M Kayvon Thibodeaux 2.5 10 $14.75M

Carter’s four sacks undersell what he did as a rookie. He generated 66 pressures and posted an 84.5 PFF pass-rush grade, 11th among 115 qualified edge defenders, the kind of production that made him the Giants’ clearest bet to lead the 2026 rush. Thibodeaux racked up 38 total pressures and a career-high 17 quarterback hits in his 10 games, so the pressure ability is there, but it now competes for airtime rather than anchoring the group.

The Production Case He Still Has To Make

Thibodeaux has 23.5 sacks across 53 career games, and the trend line is the problem: 11.5 sacks in 2023, 5.5 in an injury-shortened 2024, and 2.5 before his shoulder ended 2025 in December. Two straight seasons cut short by injury have kept him from stringing together the double-digit campaign that would force the Giants’ hand on a long-term deal, and a player entering a walk year cannot afford a third.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux told NFL.com he knows “the ceiling is a lot higher,” and he has embraced Harbaugh’s intensity, calling the new coach “a maniac” who is “obsessed.” The tone around him has stayed upbeat all offseason. Belief does not move a market, though. 16.5 moves a market, and that number belongs to Burns.

One Season To Change The Conversation

The Giants open training camp at The Greenbrier on July 30, and Thibodeaux arrives as the most talented player in the building whose job security is least certain. He is healthy, motivated, and pushed to the margins of a room that spent first-round capital twice to make itself great without him. The option year gives him a stage and a deadline in the same breath. If he wants a fourth contract in blue, he has 17 games to take the reps back.