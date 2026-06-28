The Giants are preparing for a massive year two breakout from Abdul Carter, who generated 66 pressures as a rookie and posted an 84.5 PFF pass-rush grade, 11th among 115 qualified edge defenders. He banked most of that production after a December surge the rest of the NFC East should have circled. The box score says 4 sacks. The tape underneath it says something louder.

New York is building its 2026 pass rush on the bet that the No. 3 overall pick takes the year-two jump. With Brian Burns as the centerpiece and Kayvon Thibodeaux playing out a contract year, Carter is the piece the front office is counting on to take the front to the next level.

The Rookie Production Hiding Behind Four Sacks

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Sack totals lie about young edge rushers, and Carter’s rookie line is the proof. He finished with 4 sacks, 43 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries, but the pressure data, per his PFF page, paints a far more disruptive picture: 66 total pressures built from 43 hurries and 18 hits. Pressure rate, not sack count, is the metric that predicts the following season, and Carter’s was already top-tier.

Carter’s pass-rush grade ranked 11th at the position, but his run-defense grade of 54.4 sat 95th of 115 qualified edges, the one real flaw on an otherwise loud rookie profile. He still earned PFWA All-Rookie honors, on the strength of the rush, not the run fits.

Metric (2025 rookie) Abdul Carter Rank among 115 qualified edges PFF pass-rush grade 84.5 11th PFF overall grade 74.7 29th PFF run-defense grade 54.4 95th Total pressures 66 13th

The Giants Have Already Seen Flashes

Carter’s first twelve games produced half a sack, and the slow start is exactly why the year-two case holds. He played the majority of the defensive snaps in those games while learning to convert pressure into finishes, then closed the year with at least half a sack in every December contest, a stretch that turned roughly 3.5 sacks in the final five games. He was named PFF’s Rookie of the Week in Week 15 against Washington.

A pass rusher who generates that pressure volume and only starts cashing it late is the profile that explodes in season two. The hands catch up to the get-off, and the finish rate climbs toward the disruption that was already there.

The Front Office Already Placed Its Bet

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The Giants have a crowded edge room on paper, but Carter is pushing toward the forefront of the group. Brian Burns is still the team’s top pass-rusher, coming off a 16.5-sack campaign in 2025. Kayvon Thibodeaux is playing out a fully guaranteed $14.751 million fifth-year option after a shoulder injury limited him to 2.5 sacks in 10 games last season.

Carter sits on a cost-controlled rookie deal as the youngest and highest-upside piece of that group. The Giants added DJ Reader inside and spent the No. 5 pick on linebacker Arvell Reese, moves that let Carter pin his ears back without carrying the run-down burden that dragged his rookie grade. The structure is built to maximize the one thing he already does at a near-elite level.

Burns is the bona fide cornerstone. Carter is the bet that turns a good front into a terrifying one, and the rookie numbers say the Giants read it right.