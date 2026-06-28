The Giants are preparing for a massive year two breakout from Abdul Carter, who generated 66 pressures as a rookie and posted an 84.5 PFF pass-rush grade, 11th among 115 qualified edge defenders. He banked most of that production after a December surge the rest of the NFC East should have circled. The box score says 4 sacks. The tape underneath it says something louder.
New York is building its 2026 pass rush on the bet that the No. 3 overall pick takes the year-two jump. With Brian Burns as the centerpiece and Kayvon Thibodeaux playing out a contract year, Carter is the piece the front office is counting on to take the front to the next level.
The Rookie Production Hiding Behind Four Sacks
Sack totals lie about young edge rushers, and Carter’s rookie line is the proof. He finished with 4 sacks, 43 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries, but the pressure data, per his PFF page, paints a far more disruptive picture: 66 total pressures built from 43 hurries and 18 hits. Pressure rate, not sack count, is the metric that predicts the following season, and Carter’s was already top-tier.
Carter’s pass-rush grade ranked 11th at the position, but his run-defense grade of 54.4 sat 95th of 115 qualified edges, the one real flaw on an otherwise loud rookie profile. He still earned PFWA All-Rookie honors, on the strength of the rush, not the run fits.
|Metric (2025 rookie)
|Abdul Carter
|Rank among 115 qualified edges
|PFF pass-rush grade
|84.5
|11th
|PFF overall grade
|74.7
|29th
|PFF run-defense grade
|54.4
|95th
|Total pressures
|66
|13th
The Giants Have Already Seen Flashes
Carter’s first twelve games produced half a sack, and the slow start is exactly why the year-two case holds. He played the majority of the defensive snaps in those games while learning to convert pressure into finishes, then closed the year with at least half a sack in every December contest, a stretch that turned roughly 3.5 sacks in the final five games. He was named PFF’s Rookie of the Week in Week 15 against Washington.
A pass rusher who generates that pressure volume and only starts cashing it late is the profile that explodes in season two. The hands catch up to the get-off, and the finish rate climbs toward the disruption that was already there.
The Front Office Already Placed Its Bet
The Giants have a crowded edge room on paper, but Carter is pushing toward the forefront of the group. Brian Burns is still the team’s top pass-rusher, coming off a 16.5-sack campaign in 2025. Kayvon Thibodeaux is playing out a fully guaranteed $14.751 million fifth-year option after a shoulder injury limited him to 2.5 sacks in 10 games last season.
Carter sits on a cost-controlled rookie deal as the youngest and highest-upside piece of that group. The Giants added DJ Reader inside and spent the No. 5 pick on linebacker Arvell Reese, moves that let Carter pin his ears back without carrying the run-down burden that dragged his rookie grade. The structure is built to maximize the one thing he already does at a near-elite level.
Burns is the bona fide cornerstone. Carter is the bet that turns a good front into a terrifying one, and the rookie numbers say the Giants read it right.
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