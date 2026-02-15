John Harbaugh has officially turned the page to a new era for the New York Giants’ defense. In an exclusive interview with Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, Harbaugh revealed that he spoke “at length” with former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan about the defensive coordinator vacancy before ultimately landing on Dennard Wilson for the job.

The Rex Ryan “What If?”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The conversation with Rex Ryan wasn’t just a courtesy call; Harbaugh viewed his former Ravens assistant (2008) as a serious candidate to fix a unit that struggled to find its identity in 2025

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” Harbaugh said, per O’Connor. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

Harbaugh noted his respect for Ryan, who led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championships as a head coach in 2009 and 2010. However, the 63-year-old Ryan hasn’t been on an NFL sideline since 2016.

While his presence would have brought an immediate alpha energy to the building, the Giants ultimately decided to go with a younger option who has been coaching more recently and earning his reputation as a rising star in the NFL.

Season Team Position Total Def. Rank Rush Def. Rank Notable Stat / Milestone 2016 BUF Head Coach 19th 29th Dismissed prior to Week 17. 2015 BUF Head Coach 19th 16th Inherited No. 4 defense; dropped to 19th. 2014 NYJ Head Coach 6th 5th Finished 4-12 despite elite run defense. 2013 NYJ Head Coach 11th 3rd Allowed league-low 3.4 yards per carry. 2012 NYJ Head Coach 8th 26th Ranked 2nd in NFL in passing yards allowed. 2011 NYJ Head Coach 5th 13th Darrelle Revis: 1st Team All-Pro. 2010 NYJ Head Coach 3rd 3rd Back-to-back AFC Championship appearances. 2009 NYJ Head Coach 1st 8th Allowed only 252.3 yards per game (best in NFL). 2008 BAL Asst. HC / DC 2nd 3rd Promoted by John Harbaugh; reached AFCCG. 2006 BAL Def. Coordinator 1st 2nd Ravens went 13-3; led NFL in takeaways (40). 2005 BAL Def. Coordinator 5th 9th First season as NFL Defensive Coordinator. 1999-04 BAL Defensive Line Top 5* 1st Assisted 2000 Ravens: NFL record for fewest pts.

The Minter Recommendation

The deciding factor in Dennard Wilson’s favor was a glowing recommendation from Jesse Minter, the man who recently replaced John Harbaugh as the Ravens’ head coach.

“But Harbaugh decided on another former Ravens assistant of his, Dennard Wilson, after receiving a strong recommendation from his successor in Baltimore, Jesse Minter,” O’Connor added in his report.

By choosing Wilson over Ryan, Harbaugh is betting on the same defensive blueprint that led the Ravens to a league-best 16.5 points allowed per game just two seasons ago.

Dennard Wilson is the Right Hire for the Giants

Credit: Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK, Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Wilson arrives in East Rutherford with a reputation for transforming secondaries. In 2023, his Ravens unit allowed a league-low 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a staggering number that Wilson will look to replicate with the Giants’ young core.

Season Team Position Total Def. Rank Pass Def. Rank Notable Stat / Milestone 2026 NYG Defensive Coordinator — — Hired to implement “Baltimore North” system. 2025 TEN Defensive Coordinator 21st 20th Struggles tied to league-high offensive turnovers. 2024 TEN Defensive Coordinator 2nd 2nd Titans’ best defensive yardage rank since 2000. 2023 BAL Defensive Backs 1st* 6th Triple Crown: 1st in Pts Allowed, Sacks, Takeaways. 2022 PHI Pass Game Coord. / DBs 2nd 1st Allowed NFL-low 179.8 passing yards per game. 2021 PHI Defensive Backs 10th 11th Allowed 5th-fewest explosive plays in NFL. 2020 NYJ Pass Game Coord. / DBs 24th 28th Marcus Maye: Career highs in TKL, PDEF, Sacks. 2019 NYJ Pass Game Coord. / DBs 16th 17th Jamal Adams: 1st Team All-Pro; 6.5 sacks. 2017-18 NYJ Defensive Backs 25th 24th Developed Adams/Maye into starting rookie duo. 2015-16 LAR Defensive Backs 9th 10th Stabilized unit during franchise move to LA.

While Rex Ryan might have brought the headlines, Wilson brings the modern schematics to unlock a Giants defense that allowed over 2,470 rushing yards last season, proving that Harbaugh is building for the future, not the past.

Wilson had success most recently as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, but he has been cutting his teeth and developing defensive backs for the last decade with different organizations and under several well-respected head coaches and defensive coordinators.

The Giants’ secondary underperformed and disappointed last season. The hope is that Wilson can step in and turn the unit around, leveraging the young, untapped talent in the defensive backfield and continuing to maximize the Giants’ pass-rushing strengths.