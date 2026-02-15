Giants, john harbaugh, dennard wilson, rex ryan
John Harbaugh has officially turned the page to a new era for the New York Giants’ defense. In an exclusive interview with Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, Harbaugh revealed that he spoke “at length” with former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan about the defensive coordinator vacancy before ultimately landing on Dennard Wilson for the job.

The Rex Ryan “What If?”

The conversation with Rex Ryan wasn’t just a courtesy call; Harbaugh viewed his former Ravens assistant (2008) as a serious candidate to fix a unit that struggled to find its identity in 2025

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” Harbaugh said, per O’Connor. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

Harbaugh noted his respect for Ryan, who led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championships as a head coach in 2009 and 2010. However, the 63-year-old Ryan hasn’t been on an NFL sideline since 2016.

While his presence would have brought an immediate alpha energy to the building, the Giants ultimately decided to go with a younger option who has been coaching more recently and earning his reputation as a rising star in the NFL.

SeasonTeamPositionTotal Def. RankRush Def. RankNotable Stat / Milestone
2016BUFHead Coach19th29thDismissed prior to Week 17.
2015BUFHead Coach19th16thInherited No. 4 defense; dropped to 19th.
2014NYJHead Coach6th5thFinished 4-12 despite elite run defense.
2013NYJHead Coach11th3rdAllowed league-low 3.4 yards per carry.
2012NYJHead Coach8th26thRanked 2nd in NFL in passing yards allowed.
2011NYJHead Coach5th13thDarrelle Revis: 1st Team All-Pro.
2010NYJHead Coach3rd3rdBack-to-back AFC Championship appearances.
2009NYJHead Coach1st8thAllowed only 252.3 yards per game (best in NFL).
2008BALAsst. HC / DC2nd3rdPromoted by John Harbaugh; reached AFCCG.
2006BALDef. Coordinator1st2ndRavens went 13-3; led NFL in takeaways (40).
2005BALDef. Coordinator5th9thFirst season as NFL Defensive Coordinator.
1999-04BALDefensive LineTop 5*1stAssisted 2000 Ravens: NFL record for fewest pts.

The Minter Recommendation

The deciding factor in Dennard Wilson’s favor was a glowing recommendation from Jesse Minter, the man who recently replaced John Harbaugh as the Ravens’ head coach.

“But Harbaugh decided on another former Ravens assistant of his, Dennard Wilson, after receiving a strong recommendation from his successor in Baltimore, Jesse Minter,” O’Connor added in his report.

By choosing Wilson over Ryan, Harbaugh is betting on the same defensive blueprint that led the Ravens to a league-best 16.5 points allowed per game just two seasons ago.

Dennard Wilson is the Right Hire for the Giants

Giants, Dennard Wilson, John Harbaugh, Jevon Holland
Wilson arrives in East Rutherford with a reputation for transforming secondaries. In 2023, his Ravens unit allowed a league-low 5.9 yards per pass attempt, a staggering number that Wilson will look to replicate with the Giants’ young core.

SeasonTeamPositionTotal Def. RankPass Def. RankNotable Stat / Milestone
2026NYGDefensive CoordinatorHired to implement “Baltimore North” system.
2025TENDefensive Coordinator21st20thStruggles tied to league-high offensive turnovers.
2024TENDefensive Coordinator2nd2ndTitans’ best defensive yardage rank since 2000.
2023BALDefensive Backs1st*6thTriple Crown: 1st in Pts Allowed, Sacks, Takeaways.
2022PHIPass Game Coord. / DBs2nd1stAllowed NFL-low 179.8 passing yards per game.
2021PHIDefensive Backs10th11thAllowed 5th-fewest explosive plays in NFL.
2020NYJPass Game Coord. / DBs24th28thMarcus Maye: Career highs in TKL, PDEF, Sacks.
2019NYJPass Game Coord. / DBs16th17thJamal Adams: 1st Team All-Pro; 6.5 sacks.
2017-18NYJDefensive Backs25th24thDeveloped Adams/Maye into starting rookie duo.
2015-16LARDefensive Backs9th10thStabilized unit during franchise move to LA.

While Rex Ryan might have brought the headlines, Wilson brings the modern schematics to unlock a Giants defense that allowed over 2,470 rushing yards last season, proving that Harbaugh is building for the future, not the past.

Wilson had success most recently as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, but he has been cutting his teeth and developing defensive backs for the last decade with different organizations and under several well-respected head coaches and defensive coordinators.

The Giants’ secondary underperformed and disappointed last season. The hope is that Wilson can step in and turn the unit around, leveraging the young, untapped talent in the defensive backfield and continuing to maximize the Giants’ pass-rushing strengths.

