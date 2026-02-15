The Giants have multiple options when it comes to the 2026 NFL draft with the fifth overall pick. They could try to trade down and collect more draft picks or sit pretty and look for a Hall of Fame caliber player. In the words of new head coach John Harbaugh, taking a Hall of Fame safety at five isn’t a bad idea, especially if you believe he has that level of upside. Ohio State standout defensive back Caleb Downs may just fit that mold.

The Physical Profile and Production

At 6 feet and 205 pounds, Downs is considered one of the best safety prospects in recent memory. This past season, he played 682 snaps, collecting five pressures with an 11.5% missed tackle rate, 35 stops in the run game, 171 yards allowed in coverage with two interceptions, one pass breakup and 58 tackles. He also forced two fumbles.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Steelers Depot’s scouting report gave Downs a 9.2 All-Pro grade, noting that “Caleb Downs has a legitimate argument to be the best overall player in the 2026 draft class. He does everything you want a modern safety to do.” The report compared him to Budda Baker and Kyle Hamilton, though noting Downs is better in coverage while Hamilton excels more in the box.

Last Word on Sports called Downs “the surest prospect in this year’s draft class” despite being “just” a safety, emphasizing that “box score watching a safety is a practice in futility. Downs impacts the game on each play, whether that is by crashing downhill in run support or coming over the top.”

Harbaugh’s History With Elite Safeties

“It’s not a need pick,” Harbaugh said on the Mike Francesa Podcast. “It’s a best player pick, because you’re going for the guy that’s going to be that kind of a player — you’re talking about a guy that you would like to see one day wearing a gold jacket.”

Harbaugh’s resume with Hall of Fame safeties speaks for itself. He coached Ed Reed in Baltimore, oversaw Kyle Hamilton’s development into a two-time All-Pro, and worked with Brian Dawkins as an assistant under Andy Reid in Philadelphia. When asked specifically about Downs, Harbaugh didn’t hesitate.

“Big fan, big fan,” the coach said. “We favor Hall of Fame safeties, so if we have a chance to draft a potential future Hall of Fame safety in Caleb Downs, that would be just fine with me — I’d take him in a second.”

That’s about as clear an endorsement as you’ll get from a head coach before the draft. Harbaugh understands the value of a premier safety better than almost anyone in the NFL, and his willingness to publicly express interest in Downs signals how highly the Giants’ coaching staff evaluates him.

The Swiss Army Knife Versatility

Third Down Thursdays’ extensive scouting report praised Downs’ football IQ and versatility: “His read-react ability especially stands out, and should also come as no surprise this essentially bleeds into his prowess as a zone defender.” The report noted Downs’ ability to close distance on ball carriers and affect things at the catch point as “tremendous.”

Blogging The Boys’ scouting breakdown highlighted Downs’ best fit: “He’s best in a defense that lets him move around as a deep safety on one snap, slot or box the next. This way he can use his instincts, range, and tackling to erase mistakes.”

That versatility is exactly what defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson needs. Downs can line up anywhere — deep safety, slot corner, box safety, even as an off-ball linebacker in certain packages. His 682 snaps at Ohio State showcased his ability to impact the game from multiple positions, and his 35 run stops demonstrate physicality that belies his 205-pound frame.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Tyler Nubin Question

Downs has a physical upside to be a tremendous weapon for the Giants in the secondary, but they have Tyler Nubin at strong safety, their 2024 second-round pick, and Jevon Holland at free safety. Drafting a player like Downs would likely move Nubin into a backup role, where he might be able to utilize his skill set on special teams as well.

It’s not exactly a great pathway for a former second-round pick, but Downs is that good of a prospect he would inevitably be pushed out. The Giants invested a second-rounder in Nubin just last year, and now they’re considering using a top-five pick on the same position. That’s how highly they view Downs’ ceiling.

NFL Draft Buzz’s scouting report gave Downs a 92.0 rating (ranked #1) and noted his “cornerback-level fluidity in his hips when transitioning from backpedal to drive” and his ability to “command the secondary like a veteran defensive coordinator.” That’s the kind of impact player who changes how an entire defense operates.

The Best Player Available Philosophy

Harbaugh’s comments to Francesa reveal his draft philosophy: best player available over positional need. The Giants have glaring holes at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback, but if Downs is the best player on the board at five, Harbaugh won’t overthink it.

“When you draft that high, you take the best player,” Harbaugh emphasized. “You’re talking about a guy that you would like to see one day wearing a gold jacket.”

That approach aligns with how championship organizations draft. The Giants aren’t trying to fill holes — they’re trying to accumulate elite talent. If Downs becomes a Hall of Fame safety like Ed Reed or Brian Dawkins, no one will care that they already had Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland on the roster.

Yahoo Sports’ draft analysis captured Downs’ value perfectly: “It’s almost impossible to overstate Downs’ obvious football IQ and ability to translate film study into on-field success. He already plays like an NFL veteran.” That’s what you’re getting at five — a day-one impact player who can line up anywhere and immediately improve your defense.

The Professional Scout Breakdown

What separates Downs from other safety prospects is his combination of range, instincts, and physicality. His 11.5% missed tackle rate shows consistency as a finisher, while his 35 run stops demonstrate willingness to attack downhill. The two interceptions and two forced fumbles reveal playmaking ability, but it’s the details that matter most.

Downs allowed just 171 yards in coverage across 682 snaps — a testament to his ability to stay in phase and limit separation. His five pressures as a blitzer show versatility as a chess piece who can attack from multiple angles. The one pass breakup might seem low, but that’s because quarterbacks avoided throwing at him when he was in coverage.

The Giants’ defense needs a player who can erase mistakes, communicate coverage adjustments, and provide flexibility in how Wilson calls games. Downs checks every box. Whether he’s playing center field, rotating down into the box, or matching up with tight ends in man coverage, he has the skill set to excel.

Harbaugh’s track record with safeties suggests he knows exactly how to maximize Downs’ abilities. Ed Reed and Kyle Hamilton weren’t just talented — they were deployed in schemes that highlighted their unique skill sets. If Downs lands with the Giants at five, he’s walking into an organization that understands his value and knows how to develop him into a perennial All-Pro.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Caleb Downs’ stats from the 2025 season?

Downs played 682 snaps in 2025, recording 58 tackles, 35 run stops, two interceptions, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles, and five pressures. He allowed 171 yards in coverage with an 11.5% missed tackle rate.

Would drafting Caleb Downs affect Tyler Nubin’s role?

Yes, drafting Downs at fifth overall would likely push Tyler Nubin (Giants’ 2024 second-round pick) into a backup role. Nubin could contribute on special teams, but Downs’ elite upside would make him the immediate starter at strong safety alongside Jevon Holland.

What safeties has John Harbaugh coached in his career?

Harbaugh coached Hall of Famer Ed Reed in Baltimore, oversaw Kyle Hamilton’s development into a two-time All-Pro with the Ravens, and worked with four-time First-Team All-Pro Brian Dawkins as an assistant coach in Philadelphia under Andy Reid.

What makes Caleb Downs special as a safety prospect?

Downs combines elite football IQ, versatility (can play deep safety, box safety, slot corner, or off-ball linebacker), physicality as a run defender, and ball-hawking instincts in coverage. Scouts compare him to Budda Baker and Kyle Hamilton, with some calling him the best overall player in the 2026 draft class regardless of position.