Giants’ Joe Schoen drops draft nuggets, Darren Waller and Darius Slayton insight, needs at quarterback

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, touching on several different subjects, including their draft plans, receiver Darius Slayton’s recent holdout, and Darren Waller’s retirement decision.

With the draft a week away, the Giants certainly have their hands full trying to navigate the murky waters ahead and decide their fate. They could either walk away with a premium asset at the receiver position or look to be aggressive and secure a quarterback.

Still, Schoen was vague with his response and pushed off the idea of the team desperately needing a new passer to add to a room with Daniel Jones, Drew Locke, and Tommy DeVito.

Are the Giants Pressured to Take a Quarterback?

On the surface, it is clear the Giants could use more support at quarterback, especially given Jones’s contract and the obvious signs pointing toward his departure after 2024.

Despite that logic, Schoen brushed off the idea of adding another piece to the puzzle, insisting he has confidence in their current group of players. This is surprising since the probability of even reaching the playoffs withthat trio is unlikely.

“I don’t think so,” Schoen said Thursday when asked if he needed to add a quarterback. “With Drew’s experience, he’s started games and played, and Daniel’s experience and what Tommy did last year and another year in the system, Tommy has come a long way. I think we can go into the season with the three that we have and I’d comfortable with that.”

It is no secret the Giants have done a significant amount of due diligence on the quarterback class, so for Schoen to say that he doesn’t intend to secure a passer is likely a smokescreen. If the Giants are in a good spot to secure a young player, expect the front office to be aggressive in their pursuit.

Schoen is Letting Waller Decide

The Giants are still waiting for Darren Waller to decide on his retirement.

The veteran tight end isn’t entirely convinced he wants to go through the motions and the physical stress of an entire NFL season in 2024.

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) gets out of bounds before being hit by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.

The Giants are giving him plenty of time to make that decision, and they will save $6.7 million if he elects to retire or if they cut him. One way or another, Big Blue will have money to spend, which they can allocate towards their draft class or extra money going into the season, so it’s not entirely a problem that he’s taking his time with the choice.

Schoen Isn’t Even Thinking About Slayton’s Demands

The Giants have no reason to think about Darius Slayton’s latest contract demands, with the draft just days away.

Slayton could have earned a $350K bonus for attending voluntary workouts, but he held out and is searching for a new deal. He is entering the second year of a two-year, $12 million deal. He will have an $8.15 million salary hit for the upcoming season and wants to be paid like a true WR2, a position that landed a significant payday this off-season.

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField.

Players like Gabe Davis are now earning upward of $12 million annually, double what Darius is making yearly.

As expected, Schoem brushed off the problem and stated that he’s had no contact with Slayton’s agents about a potential extension on his contract, so any dialogue will likely happen after the draft when the team learns where their premium capital will be allocated.