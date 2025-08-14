Giants’ Jaxson Dart wants to create a ‘homefield advantage’ over the Jets at MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants don’t have the same home-field advantage that some of the other teams across the NFL enjoy.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and others have environments that are difficult and hostile for opponents. The same can’t really be said about MetLife Stadium.

But Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is aiming to change that.

Jaxson Dart wants Giants fans to bring their energy against the Jets

Dart is preparing to make his MetLife debut this Saturday in the Giants’ second preseason game, which will see them host their cross-stadium rivals, the New York Jets.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Dart expressed his excitement for this upcoming moment and called upon Giants fans to bring their energy to MetLife.

“The energy involved, I can’t wait — I hope that we can make a home field advantage for us,” Dart told the media (h/t SNY).

Giants fans have often complained about the lack of energy at MetLife Stadium in recent years. Over the last five seasons, the Giants are 16-25-1 at home.

Their home field has given them everything but an advantage in recent years, but Dart is determined to turn that narrative around.

Giants hoping to find a home field advantage in 2025

What doesn’t help the Giants in their quest to create home-field advantage is the fact that they share the home field. The New York Jets share MetLife with the Giants, which is why the seats and concourses have a grey, neutral color palette.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With the Giants and Jets set to face off against one another on Saturday (albeit in an exhibition game), there might be an expectation of an even split between green and blue in the stands. However, Dart wants fans of Big Blue to create an advantage over their cross-stadium rivals.

If Dart plays like he did in the Giants’ first preseason game, the energy will be palpable, and the advantages will be evident.