Giants’ Jaxson Dart earns high praise from one of the league’s top QB gurus

It’s not just New York Giants fans — everyone seems to think Jaxson Dart is the real deal.

Kyle Shanahan offers high praise for Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the latest to sing Dart’s praises.

“I’ve been really impressed with him. They’re mixing in a lot of RPOs for him, which I think is good for him, and he’s got a good feel for them. He’s just been really impressive watching the tape,” Shanahan said during a recent press conference (h/t @clt_nyg on X).

“He’s got a very good knack for off-schedule plays. Attacking through the air, scrambling. You drop any of your plays in coverage, he finds them. His vision is pretty elite. When he gets outside the pocket, or playing inside the pocket, he knows how to play quarterback. And he’s been extremely impressive so far.”

The Giants and Dart will face Shanahan’s 49ers on Sunday afternoon. It should be a strong test for the rookie.

Shanahan is one of the league’s top quarterback developers

Throughout his coaching career, Shanahan has worked with an impressive list of quarterbacks and has managed to get the best out of them.

Among the quarterbacks that Shanahan has coached during their best seasons are Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matt Ryan, Robert Griffin III, Matt Schaub, and Donovan McNabb. He also coached Sam Darnold for a year as a backup in 2023 prior to his breakout with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This season, Shanahan has been getting the most out of Mac Jones while filling in for the injured Purdy.

Shanahan has a reputation for turning water into wine when coaching quarterbacks. If anyone has a credible eye for scouting and developing the position, it’s Shanahan — and he had nothing but high praise for Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have something special in Dart

Dart has exceeded all expectations so far this season. In addition to the praise offered by Shanahan, Dart has drawn praise from other great NFL minds, such as Tom Brady, Eagles DC Vic Fangio, and Broncos HC Sean Payton, among others.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through five starts, Dart has tossed for 984 yards with an 8-3 TD-INT ratio and an additional 195 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

The Giants have a bright future thanks to their rookie quarterback. Dart is on a meteoric trajectory right now and everyone seems to be on board with his ascension.