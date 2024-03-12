Giants interested in gun-slinger Jameis Winston, per NFL insider

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had a big Monday, adding superstar pass rusher Brian Burns and several offensive line pieces, not to mention running back Devin Singletary. However, they have a few priority signings left to make, and finding a competent quarterback is certainly one of them.

The Giants Could Get Solid Value From Jameis Winston

Despite the fact the Giants may use their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a new quarterback, having an established veteran shouldn’t be out of the question. In fact, Josina Anderson reported on Tuesday morning that the Giants have an interest in Jameis Winston, who spent last season and the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston only attempted 47 passes last year, posting 264 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is five seasons removed from throwing for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is also important to mention that he threw 30 interceptions during that season, and he’s been a backup ever since.

Considering Gardner Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, it is fair to assume that Winston could get in the range of $10 million per season, given he’s a high-end backup.

Adding Winston to the roster would provide the Giants with a security blanket for the first few weeks of the season if Daniel Jones isn’t ready or simply a competitor as the Giants look to bridge the upcoming campaign.

Nonetheless, the team could consider drafting a young quarterback and allowing him to sit for a year behind two established veterans, prompting him to take over during the 2025 season.

The Giants can save a maximum of $30 million by taking the out in Jones’s deal next off-season and given their expenditures over the past 24 hours, it is safe to say they are on track to execute that strategy.