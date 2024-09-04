Giants’ Injury Update: Several starters listed as ‘limited’

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are quickly approaching their Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon and are working hard to get healthy with just a few days of practice remaining.

Giants’ Injury Report Updates

On Wednesday, the injury report showed a relatively clean slate, though a few players were listed as limited participants. Starting safety Dane Belton and linebacker Micah McFadden were both limited in practice, dealing with back and groin injuries, respectively. Backup quarterback Drew Lock is recovering from an abdomen issue, while return man Gunner Olszewski is also dealing with a groin injury.

Dane Belton’s Role and Expectations

The expectation is that Dane Belton will be available for Sunday’s game, although he is expected to share reps with rookie safety Tyler Nubin. Last year, Belton played 295 snaps, recording 21 tackles, but struggled with a 22.9% missed tackle rate. He needs to improve his tackling efficiency, especially if the Giants want him to be effective in run defense. Over 165 coverage snaps, he allowed 141 yards, gave up one touchdown, and secured two interceptions.

The Giants are hopeful that Belton will make significant strides in his development as they look to utilize him in a more prominent role. The former fourth-round pick out of Iowa has shown potential, and the team believes that more playing time could help unlock his upside. His ball skills are impressive, and the Giants are eager to see him contribute as the projected long-term starting free safety.

Micah McFadden’s Progress and Impact

Micah McFadden is gearing up for his third season with the Giants, which will be his second as a starter. Last season, he played 736 snaps, accumulating 71 tackles with a 20.7% missed tackle rate. McFadden’s aggressiveness is one of his standout attributes, though it does contribute to a higher missed-tackle rate due to his quickness in getting into the backfield. While his timing can sometimes be off, his ability to disrupt plays is seen as a valuable asset by the Giants.

As the Giants prepare for their opener against the Vikings, they are counting on both Belton and McFadden to step up and play crucial roles in their defensive scheme.