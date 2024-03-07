Giants in danger of losing star running back to NFC East rival

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants are still hoping to bring back star free-agent running back Saquon Barkley this season, but they are going to face some steep competition attempting to do so. Among the latest potential suitors for Barkley includes one of the Giants’ biggest NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants could lose Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles

According to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post, “the interest is mutual” and Barkley signing with the Eagles is a “real possibility.” This report matches with the one Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano shared Thursday morning, saying, “Several NFL sources believe (Eagles GM Howie) Roseman might take a swing at Saquon Barkley” in free agency.

Barkley has been the Giants’ top playmaker since he was drafted by the team with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, Barkley has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his six career seasons. In 2023, he rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

The Eagles possessed one of the NFL’s most dominant rushing attacks last season, averaging 128.8 rushing yards per game (ranking eighth in the league). Barkley would be a dynamic playmaker who could upgrade both their rushing and passing attack. He added 280 yards and four touchdowns to the Giants’ offense as a receiver last year.

Losing Barkley would be a tough blow for Big Blue. But losing him to the Eagles would make it that much more difficult. The Giants will continue to try to extend Barkley, but he is projected to land a contract exceeding $10 million per season. The danger of losing him to the Eagles seems real and the Giants will need to weigh their options at the position to potentially replace Barkley.