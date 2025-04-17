Giants hosted intriguing mid-round quarterback prospect

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants aren’t leaving any stones unturned in their quest to find a quarterback, hosting yet another private workout for Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders on Thursday, and earlier in the week taking a close look at Syracuse’s Kyle McCord. Clearly, general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants are doing more homework on quarterbacks than a senior in finals week.

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, the Giants spent Tuesday evaluating McCord up close, signaling that they’re keeping their options open beyond just the top-tier names at the top of the draft board.

Kyle McCord: Mid-Round Value with Upside

Kyle McCord won’t be the first name called on draft day, and he’s not lighting up scouts’ notebooks as the next franchise-changing passer. But NFL success can sometimes be about finding a quarterback who matches your system and vision, and McCord has some intriguing traits that could catch the Giants’ attention.

Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, McCord has the kind of prototypical size coaches covet. He put together his best college season in 2024, throwing for 4,760 yards, with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With a completion percentage of 65.8%, including an adjusted completion rate of 75.2%, McCord shows decent accuracy. He averaged 8 yards per attempt, a solid number indicating a willingness to take—and complete—some deep shots.

Risk and Reward: Evaluating McCord’s Game

While his stats look solid on paper, McCord has moments of volatility, illustrated by his 3.5% turnover-worthy throw percentage. His decision-making can sometimes feel like an adventurous road trip: mostly steady, but occasionally veering dangerously close to the edge.

The competition level at Syracuse also wasn’t exactly SEC-level, leaving questions about how smoothly McCord’s skill set will translate to the speed of the NFL game. He’s still a developmental project rather than a plug-and-play star.

Why McCord Makes Sense for the Giants

But the Giants might find value in precisely that kind of mid-round investment. In today’s NFL, a solid backup quarterback on a rookie contract can be as valuable as a good insurance policy—you never realize how important it is until disaster strikes.

With veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on the roster, adding a younger developmental quarterback like McCord wouldn’t pressure him into immediate action. He could learn behind established quarterbacks and polish his game without the spotlight burning him too soon.

It’s clear the Giants are weighing every option. Whether it’s a high-profile passer like Sanders or a sleeper like McCord, New York is doing the type of thorough research needed to ensure they get this decision right.