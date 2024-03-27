Giants hire former Patriots player as assistant OL coach

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is adding another assistant coach to his staff. The Giants announced the hiring of James Ferentz as their new assistant offensive line coach on Tuesday. Ferentz will join new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo on Daboll’s staff and work to fix the Giants’ offensive line in 2024.

Ferentz is a recently retired former NFL player who played in the league from 2015 to 2023. He most recently played for the New England Patriots (2018 to 2023) before retiring just last month. Now, he will rejoin Bricillo, who coached him as the Patriots’ offensive line coach from 2020 to 2021.

Bricillo and Ferentz will take over following the departures of Bobby Johnson and Chris Smith this offseason. Daboll fired Johnson, his offensive line coach from 2022 to 2023, after a tumultuous season in which the Giants’ offensive line surrendered a league-high 85 sacks. Smith was his assistant offensive line coach but recently left to become the new offensive line coach and run game coordinator for James Madison University.

According to Giants.com, Ferentz is expected to be the final piece to Daboll’s 2024 coaching staff. Daboll made numerous changes to his staff this offseason after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Ferentz is one of nine new coaches on the Giants’ 2024 staff. Daboll will be hopeful that the alterations to his staff pay off with more wins for the Giants in 2024.