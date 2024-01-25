Giants hire ex-Jets assistant as next special teams coordinator

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants just made a new hire in their coaching ranks. Michael Eisen of Giants.com reported the Giants’ signing of former New York Jets assistant Michael Ghobrial as their new special teams coordinator on the heels of the Giants’ special announcement on Twitter:

Ghobrial’s History in the NFL Gives Promise to the Giants’ Special Teams Unit in 2024

Ghobrial served as an assistant with the Jets from 2021-2023. The Jets’ special teams unit thrived with Ghobrial helping lead the way. Most recently, the Jets scored 92.3 percent of their field goals in 2023 but converted only 16 extra points which ranked last in the NFL. Further, according to their franchise’s official website:

“In his [Ghobrial] first season with the Jets (2021), Boyer, Ghobrial, and Washington oversaw a group that finished second in the league in special teams DVOA according to FootballOutsiders.com.”

Prior to his entry into the NFL ranks, Ghobrial got his footing as a special teams coordinator for Tarleton State, Hawai’i, and Washington State respectively between 2016 and 2020.

What Ghobrial Has to Work With in His New Role With the Giants

Ghobrial inherits a Giants special teams group that fell victim to an injury plague in 2023 as well as inconsistent play.

The Giants‘ 22 field goals were the fifth-fewest in the league last season, and their 71 percent conversion rate fell dangerously close to being the worst mark among all teams, exceeding only the New England Patriots’ horrendous 64 percent clip.

Ghobrial will step into the role with the hopes that his kickers will be healthy in 2024. The Giants also boast strong punt and kick-returning talent that will give Ghobrial much to work with as the Giants actively work to form a roster that will return to playoff contention next year.