Giants’ hidden weapon on offense could be a breakout star in 2025

After years of offensive purgatory, the Giants finally appear ready to turn the page in 2025 with Russell Wilson.

He’s not the same quarterback who carved up defenses in Seattle, but he’s still miles ahead of recent Giants options.

More importantly, Wilson brings traits this offense desperately lacked—an elite deep ball and command over a passing scheme.

While Wilson garners most headlines, it’s a tight end quietly waiting in the shadows who could be the real revelation.

A quiet climb before the injury setback

Theo Johnson, the team’s 2024 fourth-round pick, was just beginning to flash before a late-season injury cut things short.

The 6’6″, 264-pound playmaker missed the final five games, but his production leading up to that point turned heads.

He totaled 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, then followed with 37, 39, and 54 yards in three straight games.

His Week 13 performance against Dallas showcased his blend of size, athleticism, and physicality as a receiving threat.

Johnson didn’t just pop up in the box score—he started to earn the trust of the coaching staff and quarterback.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have a versatile threat with dangerous upside

What makes Johnson truly exciting is how he’s used—not just as an in-line tight end, but as a hybrid threat.

He played 42.7% of his snaps in-line, but a surprising 47.3% came from the slot, often as a jumbo receiver.

This versatility will give Russell Wilson a reliable security blanket and a mismatch nightmare against slower linebackers and smaller safeties.

Wilson thrived with Pat Freiermuth in Pittsburgh, who totaled 668 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 in a similar role.

If Johnson stays healthy, he offers even more physical upside and has already flashed breakaway potential after the catch.

Strength after the grab and downfield

Johnson racked up 160 of his 331 total receiving yards after the catch last year, regularly breaking tackles and extending plays.

His sheer frame alone makes him tough to bring down, but his balance and drive give him yards others wouldn’t gain.

It’s rare to find a player with this combination of size, speed, and hand strength who’s also tough in traffic.

Now 24 and more experienced in the system, Johnson is entering his second season primed to take a massive leap forward.

With Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers spreading the field, Johnson will find soft zones and favorable matchups underneath.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson needs a weapon like this

Wilson has always thrived when given tight ends who can separate vertically and eat up the middle of the field.

Johnson’s size will allow him to box out defenders and provide a catch radius larger than most targets on the roster.

If he can stay healthy, expect him to be one of the more heavily targeted players in key red zone situations.

Johnson may not be on fantasy radars just yet, but don’t be surprised if that changes before Week 4 rolls around.

