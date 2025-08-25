Giants head coach won’t rule out Jaxson Dart as QB2: ‘We’ll see’

Russell Wilson is the New York Giants’ Week 1 starting quarterback, and head coach Brian Daboll has made that abundantly clear.

Despite Jaxson Dart’s impressive preseason campaign, the rookie has no chance of dethroning Wilson for the Week 1 starting quarterback job.

But while Daboll has ruled out the possibility of Dart beginning the year as the starter, he has not ruled out the possibility of Dart being the Giants’ primary backup ahead of Jameis Winston in Week 1.

Brian Daboll won’t rule out Jaxson Dart as Giants’ QB2 in Week 1

When asked if Dart would be the QB2, Daboll gave a brief and interesting response to the media.

“We’ll see,” he said.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Winston was signed this offseason to play the role of backup. The Giants signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract with incentives baked into his deal to reward him if he finds himself in the starting lineup and playing well.

However, Dart’s impressive preseason could lead him to leapfrog Winston on the depth chart.

Dart could jump Jameis Winston on the depth chart

This preseason, Dart was incredible, completing 32-of-47 passing attempts for 372 passing yards, a 3-0 TD-INT ratio, 113.1 passer rating, and one rushing touchdown. His 88.5 PFF grade this preseason also ranked first among all rookie quarterbacks.

Winston was respectable as well, throwing for 219 yards on 17-of-30 passing with a 2-1 TD-INT ratio. However, the veteran was the third quarterback in during the games, with Dart going in second as Wilson’s substitution.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see who is placed as the QB2 on the depth chart, indicating who would theoretically come in for Wilson if an injury were to occur at some point during the regular season.

Some analysts feel as though Dart is ready to start from Week 1, but that won’t become a reality. However, the next question is how long Wilson’s leash will be in the regular season, and when Dart might be ready to take over.