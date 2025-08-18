Giants head coach is constantly ‘making up scenarios’ to catch Jaxson Dart off guard

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has always been unorthodox in his ways of developing quarterbacks. But, simultaneously, he has earned his reputation as one of the best quarterback developers in the league.

Daboll made an interesting move during the Giants’ preseason Week 2 game against the New York Jets to send rookie QB Jaxson Dart out on the field for just one snap before pulling him again from the lineup.

It was a confusing moment for spectators and the rookie alike, but all part of the process to keep Dart ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Jaxson Dart is staying prepared for whatever Brian Daboll throws at him

Midway through the second quarter, starting QB Russell Wilson was surprisingly subbed out of the game on first and ten. Dart replaced him, threw one pass, then returned to the sideline to let Wilson finish the drive.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart reacted to the perplexing moment while speaking with the media post-game (h/t Underdog NFL on X).

“I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t know that I was gonna go in for one play then come back out,” Dart told the media. “[Brian Daboll] is making up scenarios where you never know when your number’s gonna be called and you gotta be ready for that.”

On that one snap, Dart threw a quick screen pass to tight end Theo Johnson, who scampered ahead for a huge gain of 30 yards. Dart delivered the pass while under pressure, turning his arm and firing the pass from a difficult angle.

It was another moment that demonstrated Dart’s poise under pressure and ability to rise to the occasion. After surprisingly getting his number called, he stepped in, delivered on one snap, then came right back to the sideline.

Giants have confidence in Dart amidst a strong preseason

Once Dart got his number called to go full-time, he did not disappoint. He finished the game with 137 passing yards on 14-of-16 passing with one touchdown, zero interceptions, and one additional rushing touchdown.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Dart has been mighty impressive this preseason. Daboll has handed him challenge after challenge throughout the summer, and every time, the rookie has risen to the occasion and exceeded expectations.

Giants fans have plenty to be excited about with Dart flashing his tremendous upside this summer.