Giants have built an earth, wind, and fire rushing attack in their backfield

The New York Giants began rebuilding their backfield last offseason following the departure of superstar Saquon Barkley in free agency.

They signed Devin Singletary to partially replace him, then added fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. This offseason, the Giants continued adding talent to their backfield, drafting Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Now the Giants have built an earth, wind, and fire running back committee that could lead a dynamic rushing attack in 2025.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is emerging as the young leader in the Giants’ backfield

Tracy quickly emerged as the Giants’ starting running back as a rookie. Despite his status as a fifth-round pick, it only took five weeks for Tracy to take on the starting job and run with it.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Singletary opened the season as the starting running back, but after he got injured, Tracy got his opportunity and ran with it. He made 12 starts for the Giants last season, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns, and also adding 284 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Tracy demonstrated an explosiveness in his game as a rookie that the Giants will look to build on with him as their leading back in 2025.

Cam Skattebo brings power and versatility to the offense

Complementing Tracy will be the rookie Skattebo. The Arizona State product was among the top players in all of college football last season, finishing fifth in Heisman voting.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skattebo racked up a ridiculous 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing last season. He added 605 yards and five touchdown receiving, making him a truly versatile weapon and a legitimate threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

Violence is the word best used to describe Skattebo’s playing style. He runs defenders over and constantly breaks tackles. In 2024, Skattebo tallied 103 forced missed tackles, the second-most in the nation. He also averaged 4.09 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which ranked eighth among all college football running backs.

Devin Singletary is still a quality veteran rusher

Despite Tracy taking over the starting job, Singletary should not be overlooked in this backfield. He was having a solid season prior to the injury that paved the way for Tracy to take over.

Prior to his injury, Singletary totaled 221 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 56 carries through four starts to open the year. He also added 10 receptions for 72 yards.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary forced 10 missed tackles in Week 2, the most among all running backs in the NFL. His 95 rushing yards also ranked 11th in the NFL in Week 2. He totaled 20 forced missed tackles across those four starts.

The Giants have three capable rushers in their backfield entering 2025. Each runner brings a unique skill set to the table, giving the group a level of versatility and dynamism that could make the Giants’ offense dangerous for opposing defenses.