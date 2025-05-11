Giants have big plans for their rookie lineman — and it starts with unexpected versatility

Sometimes, the best moves in the NFL Draft don’t happen in the first round—they slip through the cracks and land with little fanfare.

This time, it wasn’t the Philadelphia Eagles pulling off the late-round magic.

It was the New York Giants.

With the 156th overall pick in the fifth round, the Giants selected offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, a player many believed would go much earlier.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A surprising slide turns into a potential steal

Mbow was projected by several analysts as a third or fourth-round pick, but draft weekend can be unpredictable.

When teams passed, the Giants pounced.

At 6’4″ and 303 pounds, Mbow doesn’t check every prototypical box, especially when it comes to arm length for a tackle.

But his athleticism, balance, and footwork caught attention at the NFL Combine—and that’s where the Giants saw value others didn’t.

It was a classic case of traits over measurements, and one the Giants might benefit from for years.

Flexibility is his biggest selling point

What makes Mbow so intriguing isn’t just where he might line up—it’s that no one, not even him, seems to know yet.

He doesn’t project as a starting right tackle due to arm length concerns, but he’s more than capable of sliding inside.

Whether it’s guard or center, Mbow has already embraced the challenge of playing multiple positions on the line.

He told reporters he’s prepared to move “everywhere,” a mindset that fits perfectly with the Giants’ developmental plans.

In a league built on matchups and injury adjustments, that type of versatility is gold.

The tape shows growth and resilience

Last year, Mbow gave up 25 pressures and three sacks over 666 snaps—on the surface, not elite production.

But two of those sacks came in a single game against Notre Dame early in the year.

After that, he went on a 10-game stretch where he surrendered just one sack.

Even late in the season, against strong defensive lines like Penn State and Michigan State, he held his own for long stretches.

He’s not dominant yet, but the foundation is clearly there.

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A different mold than past Giants linemen

Evan Neal, once viewed as a cornerstone, is now likely shifting to right guard after three underwhelming seasons at tackle.

Where Neal has struggled with balance and leverage, Mbow thrives.

He’s smooth to the second level, has active hands, and thrives in the run game—especially important with Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo.

That mobility could help unlock the Giants’ ground attack, adding another layer to an offense in transition.

Don’t expect him to start—but don’t rule it out

Right now, Mbow isn’t expected to crack the starting lineup immediately.

But given the lack of talent at guard, his path to playing time is clearer than it might seem.

If he transitions quickly and performs well in camp, he could push for reps sooner than expected.

And that’s exactly what teams hope for in the fifth round—low risk, high ceiling, and a shot at long-term value.

Popular Reading

Giants’ Rookie Quarterback Already Turning Heads: ‘He was prepared’