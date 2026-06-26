The Giants already have Brian Burns coming off a 16.5-sack season, so it takes some nerve to float someone else as the team’s next sack leader. Abdul Carter is forcing that kind of conversation anyway.

The excitement is not hype for the sake of getting loud in June. It is a real football bet, and honestly, it is the fun kind. Carter closed last season like a player who was starting to understand how much stress his first step creates.

Abdul Carter produced 73 pressures last year with a 14.4 percent pressure rate and a 15.2 percent pass-rush win rate. Over his final five games, he piled up 28 pressures and had at least a half-sack in four straight games.

Sep 24, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) is lifted up by teammates after making a 61-yard field goal with one second left to defeat the New York Giants 27-24 at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/Northjersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants can build chaos around Carter

The obvious counter is Burns. He is still the most complete edge defender on the roster, and 16.5 sacks do not happen by accident. He wins against the run, he can bend the corner, and he gives the defense a veteran floor that Carter does not have to carry alone.

The Carter bet gets interesting because of Burns, not in spite of him. If offenses keep treating Burns like the primary fire alarm, Carter should get more one-on-one chances. If Dennard Wilson starts moving him around, especially inside against guards in passing situations, the Giants can make protection calls miserable in a hurry.

I would not make the kid the face of the pass rush yet, but I would absolutely build a package that lets him be a problem. The Giants have spent years talking about edge depth. Carter gives them a chance to make that depth feel unfair.

Carter changes the Giants ceiling

Kayvon Thibodeaux still has his own contract-year stakes, and Burns is not going anywhere. Carter does not need to replace either one to change the defense. He needs to turn pressure into sacks more often and make quarterbacks feel the pocket collapsing from weird angles.

Here is where the Giants can get dangerous. A normal Carter jump makes the front seven good. A loud Carter jump makes the whole pass rush feel different, because now protections cannot simply slide to Burns and hope the rest sorts itself out.

The Giants do not need to crown him in June. They do need to admit the bet is real, because Carter already gave them enough evidence to start planning around it.