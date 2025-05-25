Giants have a three-headed monster on defense—and they know it

The New York Giants have been stacking their defense like a high-stakes poker hand, refusing to fold even with kings already in play.

With Dexter Lawrence locked in long-term and Brian Burns arriving as the splashy offseason ace from last off-season, you’d think general manager Joe Schoen might have turned his attention elsewhere.

Instead, he doubled down—selecting Abdul Carter third overall.

And yet, amid the excitement around Carter’s game-breaking potential, the Giants have made it clear: Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t going anywhere.

Thibodeaux isn’t fading into the background

Thibodeaux, now 24, is preparing for what could be the most important season of his career.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Coming off an injury-shortened campaign in 2024, where he logged 593 snaps with 38 pressures and six sacks, he’s reportedly added muscle ahead of camp.

His 27.6% tackle rate was an outlier—nearly double his typical output—indicating a more well-rounded effort in the trenches despite the setbacks.

It’s easy to forget that in 2023, Thibodeaux posted 13 sacks and 43 pressures.

That version of him can still wreck a game—and the Giants are betting they’ll get that player again with a little help from a better supporting cast.

Carter could be New York’s version of Micah Parsons

While Thibodeaux and Burns will handle much of the edge work, Carter may be the Giants’ most flexible weapon.

Penn State used him in multiple roles, and the Giants are planning to do the same.

At 6’3″, 250 pounds, he brings the burst and raw power to rush off the edge—but also the awareness and athleticism to play off-ball linebacker.

He’s a chess piece in a sport that too often rewards checkers.

Schoen seems to recognize that the blueprint already exists. The Cowboys turned Micah Parsons into a defensive nightmare by deploying him creatively.

The Giants are wise to borrow from that playbook—especially with Carter’s physical upside.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Rotating pressure will keep legs fresh and finish games

The modern NFL is about waves of pressure. It’s no longer enough to have one dominant edge rusher.

It’s about three guys who can rotate, stay fresh, and feast when the clock hits the fourth quarter.

That’s what the Giants are building.

Dexter Lawrence controls the interior. Burns is an elite speed threat. Carter is the matchup manipulator.

And Thibodeaux?

He’s the X-factor who could thrive with reduced double-teams and more favorable matchups.

Schoen’s vision is crystal clear

“You can’t have enough pass rushers,” Schoen said.

And he’s backing those words with action—bringing in Carter while recommitting to Thibodeaux and Burns.

If the Giants want to survive in the NFC East, they need to generate consistent heat on quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, and Dak Prescott.

Now, they might just have the most versatile pass-rush trio in the conference.

