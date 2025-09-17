Giants have a master plan for making Jaxson Dart their QB1

The New York Giants have a plan for Jaxson Dart, but it doesn’t involve tossing him into the fire just yet. After Russell Wilson’s Week 2 masterpiece against the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise has every reason to continue letting the veteran lead while their rookie quarterback soaks in the NFL experience from the sideline.

Wilson proves he can still deliver

Wilson turned back the clock in Arlington, completing 30 of 41 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. His 73.2% completion rate was a reminder that he still has plenty left in the tank, especially when given protection and rhythm in the passing game. For a Giants team looking to remain competitive while developing its future, Wilson’s resurgence is a stabilizing factor.

Performances like that buy New York time. They can afford to let Dart learn at his own pace rather than rushing a first-year quarterback into action for the sake of optics or job security.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dart showing flashes, but not ready yet

Dart impressed in preseason action, completing 68.1% of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. His poise against second-string defenses was evident, and his ability to process quickly stood out. But as every coach will emphasize, preseason defenses are vanilla compared to what he would face in a live NFL game.

Exotic blitz packages, disguised coverages, and the speed of elite defenders could easily overwhelm a rookie not fully prepared. That’s why the Giants want Dart to be more than talented—they want him to be ready.

A Mahomes-style approach

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted that the Giants’ handling of Dart mirrors how the Kansas City Chiefs once developed Patrick Mahomes. They let him sit, learn, and prepare behind Alex Smith before handing him the reins. The result, of course, was one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation.

Head coach Brian Daboll explained the thought process behind the Giants’ approach. “He’s got to see the game through the quarterback’s eyes on the sideline. He’s got to be involved in the communication. Each day we’re trying to groom him and when he has to play, he’ll be ready to play,” Daboll said. “As a young quarterback, there’s so many different things that you’re going to have to go through. There’ll be ups and downs, but in terms of the process that we’re doing with him, each day, he does a little bit better—meetings, protections, [scout] team, we’ll continue to do that.”

The Giants believe that every week Dart spends learning is another step toward long-term success.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expert voices preach patience

Former quarterback Alex Smith echoed that sentiment on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” “I think you want to wait as long as possible until Jaxson Dart is as ready as possible and has a chance of success,” Smith said. “The idea you’re going to go out there and cross your fingers and hope it goes well, it’s a farce.”

Those words underline exactly why the Giants won’t rush their prized rookie. Throwing him in too soon risks damaging his development and, by extension, the franchise’s future.

Building the bridge year

The Giants have their offensive brain trust—Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney—working with Dart daily. This season is about constructing a bridge between the present and the future. Wilson provides stability now, while Dart learns to eventually carry the torch.

It’s a strategy that requires patience, but one that could pay off if Dart’s growth continues at the steady pace the Giants envision.