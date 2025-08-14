Giants’ ‘grown man’ rookie leaves strong impression after dominating Jets in joint practice

The New York Giants are thrilled about what they’ve seen so far from No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

The rookie out of Penn State has been dominant throughout training camp, was impressive in his preseason debut last weekend, and continued to be disruptive during joint practices this week with the New York Jets.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn offers praise for Abdul Carter following joint practices

The Giants and Jets got together for joint practices this week on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their upcoming preseason matchup on Saturday.

After two straight days of dominance from Carter, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about his impression of the rookie. Glenn, a great defensive mind in his own right, gave Carter a glowing review.

“He’s a grown man…he didn’t shock anybody by some of the things that he can do. He’s a damn good player,” Glenn told the media (h/t SNY).

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Carter was disruptive throughout the two practices with Gang Green, constantly pressuring QB Justin Fields and winning his one-on-one battles against Jets tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou.

Carter has high expectations entering his rookie season

The Giants’ defensive front is aiming to be among the best in the NFL this season. They added Carter to a defensive line that already featured two Pro Bowl talents in Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, plus another former top-five pick in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

And yet, there are some who are convinced Carter is already the best pass rusher in the group. He has looked that good this summer during training camp.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 after totaling 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss at Penn State.

Viewed as the best defensive player in this year’s draft class, Carter is already the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In his preseason debut, he played only six snaps, including three pass-rushing snaps. He had three pressures across those three snaps for a 100% pressure rate.

Carter has the potential to be something special. He knows it, the Giants know it, and even the Jets know it now. It’s only a matter of time before the rest of the league finds out, too.