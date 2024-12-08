Giants: Good news and bad news from 14-11 loss to the Saints

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The dream of the No. 1 overall pick lives on. The New York Giants lost their eighth game in a row on Sunday afternoon, falling short 14–11 at home against the New Orleans Saints. They had a chance to send it to overtime in the end but another special teams mishap resulted in a loss for Big Blue.

The Giants finally forced an interception

The Giants entered this matchup having not forced an interception since Week 1. Their 12-week drought came to a close in this one with backup cornerback Tre Hawkins III snagging the first interception of his career. New York’s defense limited Saints QB Derek Carr to 219 yards and one touchdown.

New York’s offense is inept

Another week of struggles on offense for the G-Men. They scored just one touchdown in this game, courtesy of rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. QB Drew Lock struggled to get things going until the fourth quarter and finished the game with just 227 yards passing, zero touchdowns, one interception, and a 42.8% completion rate (21/49).

The Giants have an inept offense. They converted just one of their three red zone trips and went 5-19 on third down. Rookie WR Malik Nabers was the leading receiver with 79 yards on five receptions despite barely being involved in the first half.

The Giants are in serious contention for the No. 1 overall pick

With this loss, the G-Men moved up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft per Tankathon, placing them behind only the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams will both be in the market for a franchise quarterback and are currently racing one another for the top draft spot. There are still four games remaining on the schedule for both teams, so a lot can change. However, Giants fans on the tank and rooting for draft position will consider this loss good news.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens

Big Blue will be back at home in Week 15 to host the Baltimore Ravens. Led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens possess an 8-5 record as one of the best teams in football. Baltimore was on a bye this week so they will be rested and energized while facing New York next Sunday.