The New York Giants fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen on Monday morning after another defensive collapse sank the team on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after, interim head coach Mike Kafka made a surprising pick to fill in as the team’s interim defensive coordinator.

Who is the Giants’ interim defensive coordinator?

Taking over as the team’s interim defensive coordinator is outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen.

Bullen has been the Giants’ OLBs coach since 2024. He has 18 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 12 in the NFL.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prior to his tenure with Big Blue, Bullen’s notable stops in the NFL include the Miami Dolphins (2012 to 2016) and the Arizona Cardinals (2019 to 2022).

During his career, Bullen has worked under defensive coordinators Vance Joseph & Matt Burke, two well-respected NFL defensive coordinators.

Joseph is currently the defensive coordinator for the third-ranked defense in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. Burke is the defensive coordinator for the first-ranked Houston Texans.

Bullen has ties to general manager Joe Schoen

Also in Miami during Bullen’s time there was Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schoen was a member of the Dolphins’ scouting staff and front office from 2008 to 2016. This connection and familiarity between Schoen and Bullen likely helped him get the interim defensive coordinator job over other candidates on the Giants’ staff, including former defensive coordinators, such as DBs coach Marquand Manuel.

“Charlie and Joe are friends,” one league source told NFL insider Josina Anderson.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, interim head coach Mike Kafka told the media that he consulted with Schoen about both decisions: the one to fire Bowen and the one to name Bullen the interim defensive coordinator.

So, if it was ever in question how much influence Schoen has had on the coaching staff and in the organization’s decision-making in the post-Daboll era, Bullen’s promotion likely answers that question.

The Giants’ upcoming head coaching search is expected to be led by Schoen. It will be interesting to see which candidates they bring in, and who among them has ties to Schoen.

For that reason, keep an eye on Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.