Giants give tough injury update on QB Drew Lock

New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock only completed four passes on 10 attempts before being knocked out of Thursday’s game with an oblique strain and hip pointer. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, Lock will miss the next few weeks, opening up a quarterback position for the Giants to fill.

They recently released Nathan Rourke, but general manager Joe Schoen could be looking for support, and there are a few free agents on the market.

The Giants Were Hoping to Get Value from Lock

Lock is coming off a season where he completed 48 passes for 543 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Giants handed him a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million deal, hoping he could be a decent option behind starter Daniel Jones.

Jones is coming off an ACL tear and looking to bounce back in a year that could define his future. The Giants have an out after the 2024 season in Jones’s contract and Lock was meant to offer competition but also decent depth.

Instead, it seems as though Tommy DeVito will have a great opportunity to earn the QB2 job and retain it for the long term. DeVito has shown flashes of promise, winning several games during the 2023 season.

Fortunately, the Giants only signed Lock to a one-year deal, so they can get out after the upcoming season and save the entire salary. After letting Tyrod Taylor go to the New York Jets on a multi-year deal, the Giants had to pivot to a much cheaper alternative.

Instead of drafting a player, they elected for an experienced veteran with good arm talent, but Lock struggled in the preseason opener against the Lions, which certainly rubbed some fans the wrong way.