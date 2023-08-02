Giants get disrespected by anonymous coach: ‘Expectations for Daniel Jones are just a little too high’

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants exceeded all expectations last season after making the postseason for the first time in over a decade with a 9-7-1 regular season record. Daniel Jones emerged as the team’s franchise quarterback, totaling a career-high 3,205 passing yards and leading Big Blue to their first playoff win since 2012.

The Giants rewarded Jones with a lucrative contract extension this offseason. But with his massive contract comes rather high expectations. One anonymous NFC coach feels these expectations are “just a little too high” as they predict New York to severely underwhelm in 2023.

Anonymous NFC South Defensive Coach predicts that the Giants will finish in last place

The Giants’ 9-7-1 record placed them third in the NFC East last season, locking them into the sixth seed in the conference. After bringing in some new offensive firepower this offseason, Big Blue is looking to build on their success from last year, aiming for back-to-back postseason berths.

One anonymous NFC Sout Defensive Coach doesn’t see that happening, however. “I think the Giants finish fourth,” the coach told Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz. This anonymous coach clearly doesn’t believe in New York’s ability to repeat their success from last year. The coach cited his lack of confidence in the Giants’ franchise quarterback as a reason for his timid prediction.

Anonymous Coach claims “Expectations for Daniel Jones are just a little too high”

Despite his career year in 2022, not everyone is sold on Jones as a top quarterback in the NFL. The anonymous coach that Lombardo interviewed is also skeptical of the fifth-year signal-caller.

“I think the Giants finish fourth, the expectations for Daniel Jones are just a little too high,” the coach told Lombardo.

Can Daniel Jones exceed expectations in 2023?

Many expect Jones to take his game to the next level with New York finally providing him with a true arsenal of weapons. General manager Joe Schoen brought in the likes of TE Darren Waller and WRs Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt to finally give Jones the supporting cast he has never had. These new weapons, along with returning talents like WRs Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and RB Saquon Barkley, should propel Big Blue’s offense to take a big step forward this season.

Additionally, 2023 will be Jones’ second season under the tutelage of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Jones’s career has severely lacked coaching continuity as he has played under four different offensive coordinators through his first four seasons. But New York found success on offense in 2022 and is looking to build on that success with a well-maintained offensive staff in 2023.

Jones’ dual-threat ability could make him a dynamic talent this season. Not only did he set a new career-high with 3,205 passing yards in 2022, but he also totaled new career-highs in rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

One criticism of Jones throughout the beginning of his career was his carelessness with the football. He had turned the ball over a staggering 39 times (17 fumbles lost and 22 interceptions) across his first two seasons. In 2022, Jones had the lowest interception rate in the NFL (1.1%, five interceptions) and lost just three fumbles. He took care of his turnover problem and allowed the Giants’ offense to take a big step forward.

Many fans feel like 2023 will be the year that Jones finally has his big breakout. New weapons, coaching continuity, and improved ball security should be enough to unlock Jones’ maximum potential this season.