Giants get closer look at LSU star quarterback prospect

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on the nation’s top quarterback prospects during this college football season. They are often predicted to select a quarterback in mock drafts looking ahead to the 2025 offseason and spent much of this past offseason scouting the 2024 NFL Draft class’s top signal-callers.

On Saturday, the LSU Tigers took on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC rivalry matchup that put some of college football’s top stars on display, including LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, the Giants had scouts in attendance for the LSU-South Carolina matchup.

Giants send scouts to watch LSU vs. South Carolina

Both LSU and South Carolina have established themselves as some of the top universities producing NFL talents. LSU had six players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (including three first-rounders). South Carolina had four players selected in the draft. In 2025, both universities are expected to send some of their players off to the professional level.

Among LSU’s top prospects are OTs Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., LB Harold Perkins Jr., WR Kyren Lacy, and QB Garrett Nussmeier. With scouts in attendance, the Giants got a closer look at Nussmeier, a former unknown who is now gaining significant buzz as a potential draft-riser.

The Giants could keep a close eye on LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier was previously seen as a late-round, potential undrafted prospect entering the 2024-25 CFB season, or a player who would likely stick around for another year at LSU. But after an impressive start to his season, he has begun to gain some buzz as a potential top draft pick next offseason.

The 22-year-old quarterback got off to a hot start in his first two games of the season, throwing for 610 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 attempts with 56 completions (75%) and one interception. In this Week 3 matchup with South Carolina, Nussmeier tossed 40 passes, completing 24 (60%), and totaling 285 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Nussmeier’s 10-2 TD-INT ratio is impressive. If he can maintain that pace throughout the course of the season, the Tigers signal-caller could shoot up draft boards. Last season, LSU QB Jayden Daniels was viewed as a late-round draft pick before taking off for a historic, Heisman Trophy-winning 2023 campaign. He ultimately wound up going No. 2 overall in the draft to the Washington Commanders.

The Giants seemed eager to draft a quarterback this offseason. They have been sending scouts around the country to watch all of the nation’s top quarterback prospects. Nussmeier will be another name to keep an eye on throughout the year and leading into draft season next spring.