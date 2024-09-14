Giants select USC gun-slinger in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Daniel Jones is running out of time with the New York Giants. After inking a hefty four-year, $160 million contract in the 2023 offseason, Jones is under immense pressure to deliver—pressure that’s only intensified after his shaky start to the 2024 season. Two interceptions and a lackluster offensive display have done little to quiet the mounting concerns, casting long shadows over his future as the Giants’ franchise quarterback.

As the Giants prepare for a critical Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders, whose defense offers a weaker challenge, Jones will look to reclaim some lost ground. Yet, beneath the surface, murmurs are already building around what comes next for Big Blue if Jones fails to turn things around.

Eyes on the Future: Could Miller Moss Be the Giants’ Answer?

Looking ahead, many are speculating about who might replace Jones if he can’t rise to the occasion. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently floated an intriguing possibility—USC quarterback Miller Moss. In his latest mock draft, Trapasso envisions the Giants holding the number three overall pick, just shy of nabbing Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who lands with the Carolina Panthers.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At first glance, Moss may not be the name that jumps off the page, but there’s a quiet allure to his game that makes him a fascinating prospect. Standing at 6’2″ and 205 pounds, Moss has been steadily gaining attention, leading Lincoln Riley’s offense at USC. His stat line from the first two games—a clean 48 completions on 67 attempts for 600 yards and two touchdowns against LSU and Utah State—suggests he’s more than capable of handling big moments.

A Different Breed of Quarterback

What sets Moss apart, though, isn’t his arm strength or his flashiness on the field. It’s his cerebral approach to the game. Unlike Jones, whose athleticism and mobility have often been touted as his strengths, Moss brings an almost surgical precision to the pocket. His anticipation and ability to read defenses are what make him a standout. While Jones may dance his way out of trouble, often scrambling for time and relying on his legs, Moss is the kind of quarterback who dissects a defense with his mind before the ball even leaves his hand.

#USC



PA Half-Boot Throwback Wheel to the RB



A+ ball placement from Miller Moss pic.twitter.com/Oi5ZSpFbXu — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 8, 2024

It’s this intelligence and sharp decision-making that could be exactly what the Giants need. In recent years, New York’s offensive line has been a notorious point of weakness, often collapsing under pressure and leaving its quarterbacks vulnerable. In Moss, the Giants could find a quarterback capable of navigating such adversity with grace. His quick release and ability to process information would give the team a fighting chance, even when protection up front is shaky.

The Test Ahead

However, the road ahead for Moss isn’t without its own challenges. His upcoming battle against Michigan looms large—a showdown that will either confirm or cast doubt on his potential to be a top draft pick. It’s a test not only of his physical abilities but also of his mental fortitude. Can he rise to the occasion and show NFL scouts that he’s worth a top-five pick?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While Moss might be considered more of a project than a surefire star, the Giants could benefit from his skill set. His ability to stay calm under pressure, make smart decisions, and find the open man in chaotic situations might be just the antidote to the Giants’ offensive woes. Still, a lot will hinge on his performance throughout the season, and whether he can maintain consistency against tougher opponents.

A New Era on the Horizon?

For now, Daniel Jones remains the man under center, but the writing on the wall is becoming harder to ignore. Should the 2024 season continue down its current path, the Giants will find themselves at a crossroads, and Moss—though still somewhat of an underdog in the upcoming draft—may be the fresh start they’ve been searching for.

The Giants’ future at quarterback remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: they need someone with the mental sharpness and calm under pressure that Jones has often lacked. Whether Moss will rise to the top of their draft board or another prospect emerges, the team’s quest for a new leader could soon be in full swing.