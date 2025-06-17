Giants’ general manager praises new quarterback’s ‘ability to lead’

The New York Giants have a future Hall of Famer under center heading into the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson is taking over as Big Blue’s starter entering the 14th season of his NFL career.

The 10-time Pro Bowler has already had a profound impact on his new squad, garnering praise from his teammates, coaches, and front office personnel alike.

Giants GM Joe Schoen praises Russell Wilson’s leadership

Giants general manager Joe Schoen offered high praise for Wilson in a recent appearance on “Bleav in Giants and the Mangia Cast.” Schoen highlighted Wilson’s leadership capabilities.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The ability to not just lead one side of the ball but the entire team,” Schoen explained. “He has shown the ability to do that – it’s helpful for the coaches.”

Wilson’s leadership has earned him praise throughout his NFL career, and that trend has continued already in the short time that he has been in New York.

Wilson has helped shift the Giants’ culture

The Giants added more seven-on-seven drills to OTAs this spring upon Wilson’s request. Head coach Brian Daboll was open to suggestions and leaned on his new, experienced veteran quarterback for feedback.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“I think it’s important to listen to the quarterbacks, they’re the ones that are touching the ball on every play,” Daboll told the media. “Certainly, he has a lot of accolades behind his playing career and experience, it’s been good.”

The increase in seven-on-seven drills allows the Giants to better simulate game situations and scenarios during practice. This is the first notable adjustment New York has made to its practice regimen this offseason, but will it be the last?

The Giants have their veteran minicamp June 17-19, but will then break until late July for training camp.