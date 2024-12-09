Giants’ front office exec gearing up for general manager job

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the New York Giants having the worst record in the NFL, the idea of the organization retooling its front office is very real. Joe Schoen was hired as the team’s general manager in 2022, but after a successful first season, it has been a downward spiral ever since.

Giants’ assistant GM Brandon Brown could become a general manager very soon

Should Schoen be fired following the 2024 season, one of the top candidates to potentially replace him is his top associate, Brandon Brown. Brown was hired as Schoen’s assistant general manager in 2022 when the team retooled its front office.

Brown was invited to the NFL’s Front Office and General Manager Accelerator Program, which is scheduled to take place from Dec. 9-11 in Texas.

“The New York Giants are proud to announce that assistant general manager Brandon Brown is invited to participate in the Accelerator,” the Giants said in a statement.

Brown has been credited with the “roster renovation” in 2022 that led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first playoff berth since 2016. They also won their first playoff game that season since winning the Super Bowl in 2012.

Brown, 35, has experience as an executive dating back to 2012 as a Pro Personnel Intern with the New York Jets. He was the director of player personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and helped form one of the more formidable rosters in the league, the same roster that would reach the Super Bowl the following season.

Brown has a knack for scouting, as well documented during the offseason edition of the HBO series Hard Knocks. The Giants have had a strong rookie class this season, so Brown has clearly done a solid job at bringing in exciting young talent.

The Giants need more premier talent

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, the team has not endured a lot of success, as along with the poor showing this year, they missed the playoffs last season after going 6-11. The Giants have lacked true star power at a number of key skill positions, most notably quarterback and wide receiver, and those issues fall on those involved with roster construction.

Nevertheless, there is a chance that the Giants decide to clean house in the offseason and properly rebuild with a new regime. However, if owner John Mara doesn’t want to do an extensive search for a new general manager, Brown could be a solid in-house replacement with the potential to turn around a franchise that has had a dark decade.