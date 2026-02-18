As the Giants prepare to navigate a high-stakes offseason under the John Harbaugh regime, the front office is quietly searching for high-value targets that won’t break the bank.

While big and risky names like Tyreek Hill dominate the headlines, Pro Football Focus has identified a much more efficient path to production. PFF recently named Packers wideout Romeo Doubs their top “under the radar” free-agent wide receiver for the 2026 cycle.

With the Giants currently facing a looming exodus in their receiving corps, Doubs represents an option who could provide Jaxson Dart with a reliable vertical threat at a fraction of the cost of a premier superstar.

Giants Could Target Packers WR Romeo Doubs in Free Agency

PFF named Doubs their top “under the radar” free-agent wide receiver for the 2026 cycle, arguing that he could be a premier No. 2 receiver in the right environment:

“He already proved himself as a potential top target, but he could really flourish in a passing game with a clear No. 1 while he shines as the No. 2,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote.

If signed by the Giants, Doubs would be pairing as the No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers. However, with Nabers still recovering from a torn ACL, his Week 1 status has been shrouded in mystery. The Giants need to add another receiving option who, in addition to being able to complement a fully-healthy Nabers, can also take pressure off Nabers’ shoulders and carry the load as an insurance policy while the superstar recovers. Doubs could be that guy.

Doubs enters free agency coming off a career-best 2025 campaign, where he emerged as Jordan Love’s most trusted target in high-leverage situations. Doubs finished the season with 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns, but the advanced metrics are what truly stand out to scouts.

According to PFF, Doubs posted an 80th-percentile grade against single coverage and was a first-down machine, with 76.4% of his catches moving the chains last year (41 first downs on 55 receptions). For a Giants offense that struggled to maintain drives in 2025, Doubs’ 6-foot-2 frame and elite 110.1 passer rating when targeted make him an ideal complementary piece to Nabers.

The Wan’Dale Robinson Contingency Plan

The intrigue surrounding Doubs in East Rutherford is directly tied to the uncertain future of Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson is coming off a productive year but is set to test a lucrative free-agent market where his projected salary could exceed the Giants’ internal valuation.

If Robinson walks, Doubs provides a different but equally effective skill set. While Robinson wins with twitch in the slot, Doubs thrives as an isolated X or Z receiver, winning at the catch point with 45 career contested catches.

This positional flexibility would allow new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to get creative with his newly installed offensive schemes, moving Nabers around the formation while Doubs anchors the boundary.

Can the Giants Afford to Sign Doubs?

At just 25 years old, Doubs fits the profile of a player whose best football is still ahead of him. According to Spotrac, projected market value sits at roughly $12M per year—a figure that Joe Schoen can realistically fit into the 2026 budget without sacrificing the team’s ability to make additional upgrades.

In a league where wide receiver contracts are ballooning, landing a player of Doubs’ caliber as an under-the-radar signing could be a winning move.