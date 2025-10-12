Giants’ fourth-year receiver is paying his way to a big contract extension

The New York Giants’ receiving corps has been ravaged by injuries. Malik Nabers is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 4, and Darius Slayton has been temporarily sidelined with a hamstring injury.

In the meantime, however, fourth-year wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has stepped up in a major way, emerging as the Giants’ top receiving threat and making his way toward a lucrative payday.

Wan’Dale Robinson is having a career year

Robinson is having a career year to kick off the 2025 campaign. Through six games, Robinson has totaled 29 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His 12.1 yards per reception has shattered his previous career high of 9.9 yards per reception back in 2022.

The Giants have been utilizing Robinson as more of a downfield receiving threat this season than they have in years past, and it is paying dividends. In a contract year, Robinson looks like a new and improved version of himself.

The Giants will have a big decision to make on Robinson’s contract in 2026

Robinson is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he sure is playing like it. This season presents an opportunity for Robinson to earn himself a lucrative second contract — and he is rising to the occasion.

The Giants will be enticed to extend Robinson at the end of the season if he continues to play at such a high level. If he is able to crack the 1,000-yard receiving threshold, New York might view him as an essential piece of their offense moving forward.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

However, that same threshold could earn him enough money to price him out of the Giants’ range. Other slot receivers comparable in production and skill set, such as Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills, make in excess of $13 million per year.

Robinson could be playing on a lucrative deal in 2026 if he keeps this pace.