Giants’ former UDFA may have snuck his way onto the roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants didn’t put up much of a fight against the Jets on Saturday in their final preseason game of the year, losing 10–6. There weren’t many positives to take away from the game, but one silver lining emerged on the defensive side: the performance of former undrafted free agent Benton Whitley from Holy Cross.

Benton Whitley’s Impressive Performance

Whitley stood out with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for a loss, and three quarterback hits, showcasing solid prowess as a pass rusher.

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Signed off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in 2023 after appearing in one game, Whitley initially bounced around several teams in 2022, including the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and then Minnesota. He has been with the Giants ever since, making three appearances last year and earning 14 snaps with one pressure.

Whitley’s Potential to Secure a Roster Spot

Whitley has never really had an opportunity to showcase his potential, but his performance this preseason may have earned him a spot on the roster. He tallied 2.5 sacks and several pressures, including key tackles in the run game. Whitley is developing nicely and could offer the Giants a solid rotational pass rusher behind Azeez Ojulari, who is expected to be the third option off the bench.

Giants’ Need for Secondary Support

The Giants are expected to make several waiver claims, and having a good look at the New York Jets’ roster will undoubtedly aid them in this pursuit. They desperately need more secondary support and would benefit from adding experienced players. The Giants might also explore free agency to strengthen the cornerback unit, as any player claimed off waivers is likely to be a project with limited experience.